South and Central America automated dispensing systems market Analysis Trends, Market Analysis, CAGR Values and Country Level Demand To Forecast by 2027

The South and Central America automated dispensing systems market was valued at US$ 57.06 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 95.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the South and Central America automated dispensing systems market is attributed to key driving factors such as rise in awareness towards health and safety for reduction of medication errors, increasing adoption of processes to control inventory costs, technological advancements and improving healthcare infrastructure during the forecast period. However, problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as excessive use of overrides in cabinets with patient profiling and placing wrong program input are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015440/

South and Central America Automated Dispensing Systems Market–

South and Central America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By Operation

Decentralized Systems

Centralized Systems

South and Central America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By Application

Out-Patient Automated Dispensing

In-Patient Automated Dispensing

South and Central America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By End User

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

South and Central America Automated Dispensing Systems Market– By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of the South and Central America

Medication error is irrational, inappropriate, and ineffective medication dispensing that has the potential to harm the patient. An Article published in NCBI, stated that population above 60 years of age is 11.7 percent in South America and 9.6 percent in Central America. With more geriatric population living past the age of 60, the outh and Central America faces a growing chronic disease burden. In the wake of the increasing incidence of deaths caused by medication errors, government agencies across the globe have started encouraging hospitals and pharmacies to implement advanced technologies for dispensing accurate dosage of medicines to manage medical conditions more effectively.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015440/

Hospitals are adopting advanced technologies such as automated dispensing systems to store, dispense, and track medicines in order to improve efficiency and patient safety. These systems enhance the efficiency of medication distribution and also minimize the medication errors in hospitals. As the majority of geriatric population suffers from various chronic diseases, there is increase in the demand for advanced medication.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]