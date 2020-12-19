Centrifugal Pump Market Overview, Dynamics, Application and Forecast to 2025

The global centrifugal pump market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. A centrifugal pump refers to a mechanical system built to raise the fluid pressure during transportation. It helps in converting rotational kinetic energy to hydrodynamic energy, thereby allowing fluid acceleration. These pumps have consistent delivery, easy operation, vertical or horizontal installation, high-speed movement, and low maintenance requisites. Owing to these benefits, centrifugal pumps are used for different fluids, including chemicals, oil, resins, water, wastewater, sludge, bleaches, and other liquids.

Rapid industrialization, along with surging demand for centrifugal pumps in the wastewater treatment industry, is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the high replacement rate of existing industrial pumps in the pharmaceutical and F&B sectors is also a demand-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of centrifugal pumps in the oil and gas industry for several exploration activities is also propelling the global market. Moreover, the market is also driven by various technological innovations, including 3D printed impellers, modeling software, etc., that lead to better product performance. In the coming years, the growing popularity of energy-efficient centrifugal pumps and increasing expenditures on industrial desalination are expected to foster the centrifugal pump market.

Breakup by Impeller Type:

Overhung Impeller

Vertically Suspended

Between Bearing

Breakup by Stage:

Single Stage Pump

Two Stage Pump

Multi-Stage Pump

Breakup by Flow Type:

Axial Flow Pumps

Radial Flow Pumps

Mixed Flow Pumps

Breakup by Capacity:

Small Capacity

Medium Capacity

High Capacity

Breakup by End-User:

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Water and Wastewater

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Circor International Inc., Ebara Corporation, Flowserve, Grundfos Holding, ITT Corporation, Pentair Inc., Someflu, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Weir, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

