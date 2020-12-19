India Organic Milk Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2025

The organic milk market in India grew at a CAGR of around 30% during 2014-2019. Organic milk comes from dairies adhering to management practices that restrict the utilization of antibiotics and growth hormones. Animals in these dairies are only fed fodder, cultivated without the use of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. These animals are reared on natural supplements under humane and hygienic conditions, wherein they can graze freely on the farm; their milking is never forced, and their diet changes based on their health requirements.

Organic milk has higher nutritional content than regular milk, owing to which its sales are continuously increasing in India. Apart from this, on account of the growing health consciousness among individuals, there is a rise in the demand for organic milk in the country. To cater to this escalating demand, leading key players are expanding their product portfolios to include organic milk and milk products. This, in confluence with inflating individuals’ income levels, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by States:

Maharashtra

Delhi-NCR

Karnataka

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Others

Breakup by Pack Sizes:

1 Litre

500 ml.

2 Litre

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Plastic Bottle

Pouches

Glass Bottle

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Home Deliveries

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Online

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Tru Milk, Pride of Cows, Akshayakalpa Farms, Vrindavan Dairy, Happy Milk, Sri Sabari, Govind Milk and Milk products, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

