Global Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global airport information systems market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. An airport information system (AIS) is a technological solution that collects, distributes and updates flight information. It displays the information to passengers using electronic or mechanical television screens, which are located inside and around the terminal. AIS is operated either by employees or contractors and the processed data provides support, convenience and comfort within the airport environment.

Increasing passenger traffic represents one of the key factors driving the global AIS market growth. In addition to this, governments of several countries are investing in the development of smart airports for improving operational efficiencies, passenger services and security capabilities. Furthermore, some airlines are adopting advanced technological solutions, such as body scanners, for detecting non-metallic threats, which is further impelling the market growth. Other than this, the escalating demand for self-service at airports for an automated experience and optimal utilization of resources is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Request for a free sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market/requestsample

Breakup by Type:

Terminal Side

Air Side

Breakup by System:

Airport Operation Control Center

Departure Control System

Breakup by Airport:

Class A Airports

Class B Airports

Class C Airports

Others

Explore full report with table of contents:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market

Breakup by End-Use:

Passenger Systems

Non Passenger Systems

Breakup by Cost:

Operating Cost

Procurement Cost

Integration Cost

Breakup by Application:

Finance & Operations

Maintenance

Ground Handling

Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Airport Information Systems, Amadeus IT Group, CGI Inc., Damarel Systems International Limited, Exelis Inc., IBM Corporation, Ikusi, Indra Sistemas, Inform GmbH, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RESA, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG, SITA, TAV Technologies, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, etc.

Browse Related Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/breast-imaging-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are

continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group