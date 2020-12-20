Watch 49ers vs Cowboys NFL Football 2020 Live Stream Online Free Reddit

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Week 15 NFL 2020, San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the NFL 2020 on December 20th 2020. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys match.

Latest games

These teams have been involved in major postseason battles in the 1980s and 1990s. The balance favours Dallas with 18 wins, 17 losses and one draw.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.

If you want to directly stream it: FOX, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Key player Cowboys

Andy Dalton’s experience will have to prevail on the field to help Dallas finally win back home. He has 1,340 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Key player 49ers

Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the pleasant revelations and will have to be one of the favourite weapons in Nick Mullens’ air game.

Last result Cowboys

Dallas cut a losing streak last week by winning 30-7 at the Cincinnati Bengals’ home.

Last result 49ers

As locals they have left much to be desired and on date 14 they fell 23-15 to Washington Football Team.

Cowboys: establishing the ground attack

Ezekiel Elliott has not had a good campaign, but between him and Tony Pollard they will have to work on the ground so that Andy Dalton does not have so much pressure in the air game.

Maintain inghopes of qualifying

With a losing record, but both 49ers and Cowboys have not been mathematically eliminated and need to win all their games to be able to think about a possible qualification.

Kick-off time

The San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Texas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.

