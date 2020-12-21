Surgical Scalpels Market Expected to Grow at USD759.4 Million In Revenue by 2025

The global surgical scalpels market is expected to reach US$ 759.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 554.8 in 2016. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016-2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The demand for surgical scalpels in the region is anticipated to increase during the forecast years owing to factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region. Thus, there is a vast potential for the surgical scalpel market to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000988/

Technological Advancements in the field of Surgical scalpel

In recent years, there has been a considerable developments in the field of medicine. The growing of surgical procedures have increased the demand of surgical instruments. Surgical scalpel offers benefits such as, performing surgical procedures with ease, accuracy. The advancements in the field of surgical procedures have also increased the development of surgical scalpels. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for the performance of surgeries. For example, in April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, which has no edge, a sensor-rich sphere at the tip, and instead of having the capability to cut people open, it can differentiate between cancerous tumors and normal brain tissue. The tool’s especially useful when locating early stage tumors which is similar to the healthy tissue.

SURGICAL SCALPEL – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Disposable Surgical Scalpel Scalpel Blades Scalpel Handles

Reusable Surgical Scalpel Scalpel Handles Scalpel Blades

Accessories

By Type

Standard Surgical Scalpels

Safety Surgical Scalpels

By Material

Stainless Steel

High Grade Carbon Steel

Others

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000988/

Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

The rise of the surgical procedures have also increased the use of surgical equipment to perform the surgery. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, causes chronic diseases. Surgical scalpel procedures have been opted by men on a large scale in the past few years. Since men are more prone to baldness, they hold maximum share as the users of surgical scalpel procedures. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the rise in several cosmetic surgeries have become one of the major factors for the market growth. Thus growing surgical procedures and rise in the awareness are expected to boost the surgical scalpel market in the coming years.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]