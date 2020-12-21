Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players

The medical device additive manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 4,440.5 million by 2027 from US$ 1,350.4 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Additive manufacturing is a technique used for manufacturing rapid prototypes as well as functional parts. The use of additive manufacturing in the medical industry has increased in the recent years owing to technological advancements. With the rising adoption of additive manufacturing in the healthcare sector, the scope for customization and innovation of medical devices has increased considerably over the last few years.

Additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, holds great potential to transform the conventional process of manufacturing of medical products and components. Additive manufacturing allows companies to provide extensive customization based on the individual patient requirements for medical applications. This helps save time and efforts by allowing the manufacturing of medical devices and implants that are ideal fit for patient’s needs. The technique helps overcome the constraints of traditional manufacturing methods—mainly associated with the mass customization; fabrication; milling, casting, and forging; and so on.

Medical Device Additive ManufacturingMarket– byTechnology

Laser Sintering

Stereolithography

Electron Beam Melting

Extrusion

Medical Device Additive ManufacturingMarket– by Product

Surgical Instruments

Implants and Prosthetics

Surgical Guides

Tissue Engineering

Other Products

Medical Device Additive ManufacturingMarket– by Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Craniomaxillofacial

Bioengineering

Additive manufacturing is majorly beneficial in medical fields such as production of new orthopedic products, fabrication of customized maxillofacial prostheses, and casting of dental implants. Further, it is also receiving attention as a method used in biomedical modeling and organ printing. The increase in demand for additive manufacturing has encouraged medical device manufacturing companies to invest significantly in the development of commercial models and reduction of the cost of modeling. Leading medical device market players have uniquely positioned themselves to benefit from the advances offered by additive manufacturing. For instance, in May 2018, Medtronic announced development of the TiONIC Technology, which is a new 3D printed technique that helps tobuild enhanced surface techniques for designing of medical devices. Further, axial3D, a company developing automated 3D printing solutions for healthcare sector, announced the completion of a funding round for raising US$ 3 million in funds to expand its operations in the US. Thus, the increasing demand for the additive manufacturing technology in healthcare, leading to rising investments by market players for its advancement, fuels the growth of the medical device additive manufacturing market.

