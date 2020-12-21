epigenetics market to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

The epigenetics market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2018-2025.

The study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence is known as epigenetics. A single or multiple change in phenotype without a changing the genotype, which results affects the cells that can read the genes. The changes occurred due to the epigenetic are regular and naturally occurring however, they can also be influenced by several factors such as age, environment, lifestyle, and conditions of diseases.

The modifications caused due to the epigenetic can noticeable commonly in the same manner in which cells critically differentiate to end up as skin cells, liver cells, brain cells and others. The epigenetic changes can also be resulted into diseases like cancer.. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer and funds & grants provided by government bodies. Moreover, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Epigenetics market in the coming years.

Epigenetics Market– ByProduct

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Instruments & Consumables

Bioinformatics Tools



Epigenetics Market – ByTechnology

Histone Modification

DNA Methylation

Others



Epigenetics Market– By Application

Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

The declining costs associated with different strategies and methods for sequencing supports to influence the scale and scope of almost all genomic research projects. The costs associated with DNA sequencing performed at the sequencing centers, which is funded by the Institutes, has tracked by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) for many years. This information has served as a key standard for establishing the DNA sequencing capacity and considering improvements in DNA sequencing technologies of the NHGRI Genome Sequencing Program (GSP). In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduce to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing.Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing, that upsurge the growth of the market.

