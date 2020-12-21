synthetic biology market Projected to Grow Over $56,044.9 million by 2025

The synthetic biology market is expected to reach US$ 56,044.9 million by 2025 from US$ 6,802.0 in 2016; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems, and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various applications in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as gene synthesis, genome engineering, and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand the organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities. It offers various advantages to humans. Factors such as extensive use of enzymes kits and other gene synthesis products in research institutes and academics. Additionally, rising demand for enzyme based kits and solutions required for gene manipulation and rising awareness about genetic engineering among the healthcare professionals in developed nations also accelerate the market growth. However, competition among existing market players may restrain the growth of the market.

Global Synthetic Biology Market – By Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotides

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-nucleic Acids

Global Synthetic Biology Market– By Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Measurement & Modelling

Cloning & Sequencing

Nanotechnology

Others

Global Synthetic Biology Market– By Application

Industrial Applications

Food & Agriculture

Medical Applications

Environmental Applications

Others

Technology Insights

Based on technology, the synthetic biology market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, measurement & modeling, cloning & sequencing, nanotechnology, and others. In 2017, the gene synthesis segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the advantages of technologies which upgrades the products and techniques for the industrial products.

Application Insights

Based on application, the synthetic biology market is segmented into industrial applications, food and agriculture, medical applications, environmental applications, and others. In 2017, the industrial applications segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the advantages of the food & agriculture and medical applications and segments.

