The ice-hockey enthusiasts of the USA are finally overjoyed with the commencing of the IIHF World Junior Championship 2021 as their favorite sports stars will be displaying their superb skills and expertise to bring their country glory. Though a few key players are missing from their squad due to the viral pandemic, the rest of the national side is vying for golden glory! Their first match against Russia will be a well-fought encounter. Stay glued to your screen and learn about the various options how you can watch this mega clash live!

Watching through official broadcasting networks

Watching without cable connection

Watching on social media

Watching on smartphones and mobile devices.

Date and time and Venue:

USA will be playing against Russia in the IIHF World Junior Championship 2021 at Rogers Place rink situated in Edmonton, Alta. Canada is playing host to this edition of the IIHF World Juniors. USA vs Russia will start from 21:30 ET and 3:30 CET.

How to watch Russia vs USA live streaming on official broadcasting channels?

NHL Network,TSN and TSN Direct have the rights to officially broadcast the IIHF World Junior Championship live in the USA and Canada respectively.

The USA fans can buy the All-Access pass for the NHL Networks for 144.99 USD for a complete season whereas the 24.99 USD priced pass lasts a month. Both of these are ideal options to watch the entire IIHF World Juniors live, including USA vs Russia. On the other hand, a Canadian ice hockey fan will find it easy to subscribe to TSN and TSN Direct Network on the TSN.ca website. The subscription charge for a month is 19.99 CAD and the prepaid plan lasting 6 months comes for 95.99 CAD.

How to watch Russia vs the USA live without cable connection?

The hockey fans all around the world can watch the entire tournament or select matches like the USA vs Russia without cable connection as well. They might not choose to pay hefty subscription charges for official broadcasting networks. Instead, there are a lot of affordable options in hand.