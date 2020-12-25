Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at Mercedes-Benz Superdome for free!

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints live in the UK

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This Vikings and Saints matchup is one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.