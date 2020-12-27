Crackstreams Panthers vs Washington Live Stream Reddit Buffstreams NFL Sunday Night Football Week 16, Sunday, 27 December Online

Panthers vs Washington Football Team live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 live online. As the season comes to a close each game is hugely important for teams still in the playoff or wildcard hunt. The Carolina Panthers continue to struggle without star RB Christian McCaffrey and have lost 8 of their last 9 games. However, they’ll do some teams a big favor if they can beat the hot Washington Football team in Week 16. Here’s how to watch it live from anywhere.

The Carolina Panthers gave the Packers a run for their money this past week but still came out on the losing end. Something we’ve seen time and time again the last nine weeks. The only game they’ve won since early October was against the Lions several weeks back. Basically, they’re a solid team that continues to struggle.

Things aren’t getting any easier for Teddy Bridgewater and DJ Moore, either, as they’re about to face a strong, ascending, and confident Washington Football team. Right now the Panthers’ (4-10) season is basically over, but they’ll still try to knock off a 6-8 Washington team that’s trying to inch into the playoffs. If Washington loses, it’ll open the door for the Cowboys to sneak in. Basically, there is a lot riding on these last few games.

At press time The Washington Football team is only a 2-point favorite, but we have a feeling they’ll win this one by at least six. They’re in the top 7 in the league for both sacks and interceptions, which doesn’t bode well for a struggling Panther team. Whether you’re a huge Washington fan, or a Dallas fan hoping for a loss, here’s how to watch this week’s matchup.

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team: When and where?

The Panthers have to travel to FedEx Field in Maryland where they’ll face Washington on the 27th at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. If you want to watch from the UK it’ll be a late evening game at 6pm.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs Washington online from outside your country

If you’re an NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we’ll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts that are geo-locked and can’t tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really help make Sunday’s better. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, and avoid blackouts.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 choice thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Washington vs Panthers on Sunday.

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Washington online in the U.S.

The Washington game is on CBS this week, which of course, makes it easy to watch. Tune-in with your cable package, or log into the CBS Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Or try your luck with the NFL Mobile app.

Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer FOX Sports. We recommend FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss a single kick-off or touchdown, you will want to sign up for the service ASAP.

$54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Washington live in the UK

Those in the UK can use the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows about six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.

Sadly, Sky Sports isn’t showing your Panthers or Washington Football team this week. However, you can watch this Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

The reason we suggest getting a Game Pass Pro subscription is that it’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts). Including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.

As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game easily.

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Washington live in Canada

Canadian NFL fans can use the streaming service DAZN to watch the Panthers. Actually, DAZN owns the rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, not to mention several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Washington live in Australia

And finally, we can’t forget about Australian NFL fans. As long as you have ESPN you’ll likely be able to stream the Panthers game. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.

If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.

Panthers vs Washington Live Stream Free on Reddit : NFL Week 16 How to Watch & Listen

The Carolina Panthers are stumbling into their last two games of the 2020 season, having lost eight of their last nine. Meanwhile, Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team is going the other direction and is currently in the lead to win the NFC East’s playoff spot.

Washington is on the verge of its first playoffs appearance since 2015, needing a Giants’ loss and a win over Carolina on Sunday.The Football Team has one of the league’s top defenses, ranking fourth in yards allowed (312.6), sixth in sacks (40) and fifth in points allowed (21.1).Rookie defensive end Chase Young was voted to the Pro Bowl and has 5.5 sacks with 17 pressures and a fumble return for a touchdown.