Crackstreams Cheez-It Bowl 2020 FREE Live Stream Reddit (29/12/2020) Watch Oklahoma State vs Miami Online

The No. 21 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys will face the No. 18 ranked Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday in the Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Oklahoma State comes into this one off a solid 7-3 season and a blowout win in their last game against Baylor, 42-3. The Cowboys offense struggled later in the season after Chuba Hubbard was injured, they’ll need to bring their A-game tonight against a tough Miami team.

Miami finished this season with an 8-2 record with their two losses coming to two ranked teams, Clemson and UNC but under Manny Diaz, they have looked impressive. With D’Eriq King under center, it gives the Hurricanes more leverage on offense and that will be tough to stop for the Cowboys.

This should be a fun one to watch, here’s everything you need to know to stream the action tonight:

#21 Oklahoma State vs. #18 Miami

When: Tuesday, December, 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I’m going to stick with Miami in this one. I know their defensive line is struggling but I think they can show up in a bowl game. D’Eriq King is a beast and can put up points quickly, they will need to if they plan on keeping up with Oklahoma State.

Miami vs. Oklahoma State prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, Cheez-It Bowl kickoff time

The Cowboys and Hurricanes meet in Orlando looking to conclude their up-and-down seasons

The lone non-New Year’s Six bowl game featuring ranked teams against one another will take place Tuesday when No. 18 Miami (FL) and No. 21 Oklahoma State tee it up in Orlando in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Hurricanes dropped out of New Year’s Six contention their last time out when they got thrashed by North Carolina 62-26 during the final game of the regular season. That not only prevented the Hurricanes from making a major bowl but cast doubt that the 2020 season proved that they’re on the rise.

The Cowboys have had an up-and-down regular season that concluded on a high note with an emphatic 42-3 win over Baylor on Dec. 12. Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in that win over the Bears. What will happen in the Cheez-It Bowl? Let’s break it down and make some picks.

Storylines

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys got the running game going after Chuba Hubbard bailed to prepare for the NFL. Dezmon Jackson rushed for 235 yards on Nov. 28 against Texas Tech and 118 yards on Dec. 5 against TCU, but he only had 38 and didn’t find the end zone against Baylor in the regular-season finale. That responsibility fell on Dominic Richardson, who toted the rock 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The running back-by committee approach has been able to keep the offense clicking despite the mid-season shakeup.

Oklahoma State’s defense has limited big plays … at least by Big 12 standards. It ranks third in the conference at 5.18 yards per play, and leads the Big 12 in tackles for loss per game at 8.3. That aggressive style has become a staple of coach Mike Gundy’s teams over the years.

Miami (FL): Prior the North Carolina game, the Hurricanes defense had given up more than 400 yards in only one game since the Oct. 10 loss to Clemson. Things were looking up. Then they gave up 778 to the Tar Heels and all confidence has been lost. That doesn’t bode particularly well heading into this matchup. The offense, on the other hand, has been consistently solid. Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King has been as-advertised, and he has jump started this Rhett Lashlee-led offense. The Canes are racking up 5.97 yards per play and have given fans of “The U” hope for the future.