The quarter-finals of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship are set after Canada beat Finland and the U.S. defeated Sweden on New Year’s Eve.
The tournament continues after a day off with the quarter-finals on 2 January. The host Canadians will play the Czech Republic at 17:00 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.
In the semi-finals, the top-seeded winning quarter-final team will play against the lowest-seeded team. The second-seeded team will play against the third-seeded team. This new seeding procedure has been in place since May 2019.
Following the cancellation of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division I Group A, there will not be any team relegated from the 2021 World Juniors.
Games on 2 January 2021 (all times local)
Quarter-Finals
Russia vs. Germany (10:00)
Finland vs. Sweden (13:30)
Canada vs. Czech Republic (17:00)
United States vs. Slovakia (20:30)
