It’s bubble hockey — world junior-style.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj (Slovakia), all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert (Finland) who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.

This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from puck drop till the gold medal is handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here .

World Juniors today: Live scores for today

Here’s the schedule for today’s 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship quarterfinal games, scores and how to watch every game live.

SATURDAY, JAN. 2
QF: Russia 2, Germany 1 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN
QF: Finland vs. Sweden 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN
QF: USA vs. Slovakia 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

2021 World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

Team Wins Losses OTL Points
1. Canada 4 0 0 12
2. Finland 3 1 0 9
3. Germany 2 2 0 5
4. Slovakia 1 2 1 4
5. Switzerland 0 4 0 0

GROUP B

Team Wins Losses OTL Points
1. USA 3 1 0 9
2. Russia 3 1 0 8
3. Sweden 2 1 1 7
4. Czech Republic 2 2 0 6
5. Austria 0 4 0 0

 

Wins in regulation = 3 points

Overtime win = 2 points

Overtime loss = 1 point

 

Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule

(All times Eastern) 

FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Slovakia 1, Switzerland 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Finland 5, Germany 3 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Russia 5, USA 3 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Sweden 7, Czech Republic 1 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada 16, Germany 2 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
USA 11, Austria 0 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Finland 4, Switzerland 1 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada 3, Slovakia 1 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Czech Republic 2, Russia 0 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Austria 0, Sweden 4 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Slovakia 3, Germany 4 (OT) 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
USA 7, Czech Republic 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada 10, Switzerland 0 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Austria 1, Russia 7 9:30 p.m. TSN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Finland 6, Slovakia 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Switzerland 4, Germany 5 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Russia 4, Sweden 3 (OT) 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Czech Republic 7, Austria 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada 4, Finland 1 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
USA 4, Sweden 0 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

