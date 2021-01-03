That’s how tight the NFC East is. Dallas and New York play at 1 p.m. ET. The winner of that game positions itself to win the division depending on the results of Sunday Night Football. If the Washington Football Team beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, Washington goes to the postseason and the Cowboys and Giants both go home. But if Philly wins, the winner of Cowboys-Giants is going to the playoffs.

Dallas is coming off a big offensive game in Week 16 against the Eagles to reach this point, while the Giants have been struggling mightily of late. New York will need to slow down the Cowboys’ receiving weapons to have a chance.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
  • TV channel (New York): WNYW
  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As expected, a battle between two AFC foes takes place on Fox. The winner of this game will have to stay up and watch “Sunday Night Football” to see if the Eagles can win and push this game’s victor into the playoffs.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Giants start time

Unlike most Week 17 games, Cowboys vs. Giants doesn’t get a simultaneous start with the game its aligned with. Washington-Philadelphia doesn’t take place until Sunday night.

That means the winner of this game waits until the final game of the regular season to know whether there’s a playoff berth waiting for it.

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

Game Kickoff time TV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Cowboys schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 13 at Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
2 Sept. 20 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox
3 Sept. 27 at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
4 Oct. 4 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET Fox
5 Oct. 11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
6 Oct. 19 (Monday) vs. Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
7 Oct. 25 at Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox
8 Nov. 1 at Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
9 Nov. 8 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
10 Bye
11 Nov. 22 at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
12 Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) vs. Redskins 4:30 p.m. ET Fox
13 Dec. 3 (Thursday) at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon
14 Dec. 13 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox
15 Dec. 20 vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
16 Dec. 27 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET Fox
17 Jan 3 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

Giants schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 14 Steelers 7:15 p.m. ESPN
2 Sept. 20 @Bears 1 p.m.
3 Sept. 27 49ers 1 p.m.
4 Oct. 4 @Rams 4:05 p.m.
5 Oct. 11 @Cowboys 4:25 p.m.
6 Oct. 18 Redskins 1 p.m.
7 Oct. 22 @Eagles 8:20 p.m. NFL Network
8 Nov. 2 Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
9 Nov. 8 @Redskins 1 p.m.
10 Nov. 15 Eagles 1 p.m.
11 BYE
12 Nov. 29 @Bengals 1 p.m.
13 Dec. 6 @Seahawks 4:05 p.m.
14 Dec. 13 Cardinals 1 p.m.
15 Dec. 20 Browns 1 p.m.
16 Dec. 27 @Ravens 1 p.m.
17 Jan. 3 Cowboys 1 p.m.