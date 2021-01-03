How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers Live Stream

The Buccaneers will take on their division rivals for the second time in three weeks as they close out the regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff berth and will now be playing for seeding. A win on Sunday means the number five seed, which would face the winner of the NFC East in the first round, but as quarterback Tom Brady said Thursday, beating a division opponent twice in one season is hard.

The Falcons can’t affect the Bucs’ playoff appearance this year, but they can help dictate who they’ll face and when it comes to rivalry games, anything goes. Head Coach Bruce Arians said getting to 11-5 on the season for any team is ‘rare’ and they’ll be acting as though everything is on the line in Week 17. The Bucs will likely want to begin 2021 on a high note and enter into the postseason riding a four-game winning streak as opposed to dropping their last game of the season.

Read on for how to watch the NFC South matchup, along with some key facts about the game.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

All-time record: Falcons lead the all-time series 28-26

Home record: 14-13

Key Matchups (via Scott Smith)

1. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. Falcons LB Deion Jones

We don’t often include quarterbacks in the Key Matchups because it obviously takes a whole defense to defend a passer and he doesn’t spend the whole afternoon battling the same guy, like an offensive tackle and an edge rusher might do. But in this case, if the Falcons are going to succeed in slowing down the red-hot Brady – 668 passing yards and six touchdowns in his last four quarters of play – they are almost certainly going to need Jones to be in the middle of that effort. Jones is a critical part of everything Atlanta will be trying to do on defense. He is second on the team with 94 tackles but has the most stops against the run. Jones, who had a sack of Brady in the Week 15 meeting, leads the Falcons in that category, too, with 4.5 sacks and he’s tied for the team lead with nine QB hits. Jones will also be a player for Brady to watch in the passing game, too, as he is an excellent coverage linebacker with great speed. Jones has two interceptions this season and is tied for the team lead with six passes defensed. Of course, if you look at this from the other direction, Sunday’s game should be a challenging one for Jones trying to defend against The G.O.A.T., who has now made the playoffs in every season in which he’s played more than one game since 2003. Brady ranks fourth in the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, fifth with 4,234 passing yards and 10th with a passer rating of 101.0. What those numbers don’t quite demonstrate is how Brady has taken his 2020 game to another level over the last six games as the Bucs have clawed towards the postseason. In those six contests, Brady has completed 66.8% of his passes, thrown 16 touchdowns against four interceptions and averaged 306.0 passing yards per game.

2. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

Yes, we highlighted Evans as a key matchup just last week and we usually like to spread the spotlight around from game to game. But Evans’ prolific run to the end of the season is an even bigger story after his huge day in Detroit – indeed that showcased matchup with CB Amani Oruwariye proved critical – and how the rookie Terrell handles his rematch with the Bucs’ star receiver could be critical to Sunday’s outcome. Bruce Arians didn’t hesitate to dial up a few extra throws in Evans’ direction in Week 16 to help him chase his record seventh straight 1,000-yard season, and now that Evans only needs 40 more to hit that mark he’s sure to be a frequent target again on Saturday. Of course, the Falcons know this and will surely focus on taking Evans out of the game as much as possible. Terrell wasn’t able to do that in Week 15, as Evans caught six passes for 110 yards on just seven targets. Evans also managed to draw Terrell into both a pass-interference and a facemask penalty on the same play during a critical third-quarter stretch, resulting in another 28 yards that doesn’t show up in Evans’ line. The Bucs scored on a one-yard Leonard Fournette run three plays later to make it a three-point game. The Falcons drafted Terrell with the 16th-overall pick this past spring and were so impressed with his performance in training camp that they instantly installed him as the starting corner on the more difficult left side. Though he’s had a few ups and downs that are essentially unavoidable for a rookie cornerback in the NFL, Terrell has played quite well overall. He wasn’t able to help the Falcons slow Evans down two weeks ago but will get another chance on Sunday.

Uniform Combination: