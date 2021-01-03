Watch Raiders vs Broncos Live 2021 Predictions

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos

The end of the NFL’s regular season is upon us, and with that will come the final game of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’ll finish off against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders will be looking to finish off a disappointing season on a high note, and we have the keys and predictions for their final showing against the Broncos.

Just play, baby

The Raiders roster has one benefit of playing with no stakes in this final game: They don’t have to be afraid of leaving it all on the line with any consequences.

Whether it’s team leaders like Josh Jacobs looking to finish off Pro Bowl-caliber seasons or depth players like offensive lineman John Simpson or defensive lineman Kendall Vickers having the chance to show they should be in Vegas next season, the opportunity to shine is there.

For old school football heads like head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, seeing who brings the juice could stick in their minds heading into the offseason.

Start building better habits now

There’s a number of areas that need to be improved for the Raiders, but simply starting to build the good habits of a normally solid team would seem like a good start.

Whether it’s in the way the coaching staff is able to evaluate tape or what training routine is better for the players, the Raiders can build those blocks for next season on Sunday.

Prediction

The Raiders do have to keep their focus on an inferior team record-wise on the road.

They’ve already proven better than Denver though, and the motivation should be high to finish the season off right after the tailspin they’ve gone through the past month.

Raiders win 34-24.

