IIHF World Juniors: 2021 Semifinal Odds, Canada vs Russia Prediction, and USA-Finland O/U Pick

How to watch USA vs Finland Live Stream: Team the United States will have revenge on its mind when they take on Team Finland in the semifinals of the 2021 World Juniors on Monday, January 4th in Edmonton. You can watch the game at 9:30 pm ET on the NHL Network. The Americans were eliminated in the.
What TV channel is Canada vs Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors semifinals, In the first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians
The 2021 World Juniors Hockey Live will begin in Edmonton, Alberta on Christmas Day and run to January 5, 2021. It will be the first bubble WJC ever played, and we can only hope it is the only bubble tournament to ever be played.
The 2021 World Junior Championship is retreading 2020. 2021 World Juniors – Semifinal: TBD vs TBD. Mon 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5 · TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE · Help · Privacy
In the first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians. On Monday, the stakes are high once again as the winner plays for gold and the loser can either win bronze or nothing at all.
Canada has six players from that squad including Dylan Cozens who has a 2021 tournament-best seven goals and defenseman Jamie Drysdale who was asked at Sunday’s team availability if he thinks there will be any emotional carryover from last year.
“100 percent I think there will be carryover,” he said matter of factly. “We played each other in the finals last year so, obviously, we want to maintain where we’re at and we obviously want to come out on top. But in saying that, obviously feel like they’re gonna have something to prove because we came out on top last year. I think it’ll be a really good game on both ends and I think everyone’s looking forward to playing in that game. It should be a really exciting, hard-fought game.”
These two teams did meet up in a pre-tournament tune-up that saw Canada win but was overshadowed by captain Kirby Dach’s wrist injury causing him to miss the tournament. It should be noted that in that game, the Canadians lone goal (it was a 1-0 finish) was not against Yaroslav Askarov who they’re expected to face on Monday night.
Here’s how to watch Canada and Russia go toe-to-toe with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.
How to watch Canada vs. Russia
- TV channel (Canada): TSN
- Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
- TV channel (USA): NHL Network
Canada vs. Russia: When is puck drop?
- Date: Monday, Jan. 4
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?
Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.
|Group A
|Group B
|Canada
|Russia
|Finland
|Sweden
|Switzerland
|USA
|Slovakia
|Czech Republic
|Germany
|Austria
Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship
(All times Eastern)
|MONDAY, JAN. 4
|SF: Canada vs. Russia
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SF: USA vs. Finland
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, JAN. 5
|Bronze-medal game
|5:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold-medal game
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?
|Year
|Winner
|Host country
|2020
|Canada
|Czech Republic
|2019
|Finland
|Canada
|2018
|Canada
|United States
|2017
|United States
|Canada
|2016
|Finland
|Finland
|2015
|Canada
|Canada
|2014
|Finland
|Sweden
|2013
|United States
|Russia
|2012
|Sweden
|Canada
|2011
|Russia
|United States
Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Canada
|18
|9
|5
|32
|Russia*
|13
|13
|11
|37
|Finland
|5
|4
|6
|15
|United States
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Sweden
|2
|11
|6
|19
|Czech Republic+
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia