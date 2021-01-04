Watch 2021 World Juniors Live Stream: Start time, TV Channel for Semi-finals games preview

IIHF World Junior Championships Hockey 2021 Live Stream Free: Watch ICE Hockey Sem-ifinals Live Stream: Watch ICE Hockey Sem-ifinals Live Stream: (4 January, 2021) The 2020 Ice Hockey World Junior Championship (2020 WJC) was the 44th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton, Alberta, from Dec. 25, 2020 through Jan. 5, 2021.

2021 World Junior Championship schedule Tournament to start Dec. 25, will be played in Edmonton bubble without fans.

The United States will play Russia on Dec. 25, one of three games scheduled for the first day of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The tournament, which runs through Jan. 5, 2021, will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, without fans in attendance, in a secure-zone bubble similar to what the NHL used for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The United States and Russia are in Group B for the preliminary round, along with Sweden, Austria and the Czech Republic. After opening against Russia (9:30 p.m. ET), the United States will play Austria on Dec. 26 (9:30 p.m. ET), the Czech Republic on Dec. 29 (2 p.m. ET), and Sweden on Dec. 31 (9:30 p.m. ET).

The United States placed sixth at the 2020 WJC in the Czech Republic.

[NHL Network 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Game Schedule]

USA, the 2020 tournament winner, is in Group A, along with USA, Switzerland, Slovakia and Austria.

USA plays its first game of the tournament against Austria on Dec. 26 (6 p.m. ET). It then plays Slovakia on Dec. 27 (6 p.m. ET), Switzerland on Dec. 29 (6 p.m. ET), and USA on Dec. 31 (6 p.m. ET).

The top four teams in each group will play in the quarterfinals Jan. 2. The semifinals are Jan. 4, and the championship and third-place games are Jan. 5. Because the IIHF announced the cancelation of five lower-level under-20 tournaments, there will be no relegation or promotion from the 2021 WJC.

“A tremendous amount of planning has been underway for almost two years and announcing the schedule signifies how close we are to puck drop,” said Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2021 WJC organizing committee. “After announcing the return of the tournament last month, there is a feeling, even knowing there won’t be fans in the building, of excitement and anticipation across the province and extending across the country as fans get set to cheer on the future stars of the game.”

2021 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

(All games on NHL Network in the U.S. and on TSN in USA)

Friday, Dec. 25

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET

USA vs. Austria, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26

Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET

USA vs. Austria, 6 p.m. ET

Austria vs. United States, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 27

Switzerland vs. USA, 2 p.m. ET

USA vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Czech Republic, 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 28

Sweden vs. Austria, 6 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Czech Republic vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. USA, 6 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Austria, 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Slovakia vs. USA, 2 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Switzerland, 6 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31

Austria vs. Czech Republic, 2 p.m. ET

USA vs. USA, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 4

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, 9:30 p.m. ET