[BUFSTREAM] World Juniors 2021 Live Stream, WJC finals USA vs Finland Game

Tonight is a big night for the B’s prospects, and there’s a non-zero chance that both could end up playing each other for Bronze Medal by the end of the tournament.

Are you still looking for the IIHF World Juniors 2021 games watch online? Going to reveal here, we’ll explain how and where you can live stream the world’s biggest (juniors) Ice Hockey Tournament in 2021. Follow along for live scores, updates, and a full TV guide for every game, every day.

What TV channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors gold-medal game

It’ll be an all-North American battle on the ice when Canada and the United States go toe-to-toe for gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday in Edmonton. The teams will meet in the title game for the first time since 2017, when the United States won 5-4 in a shootout on a goal by Troy Terry against Carter Hart. In the 2021 edition, the teams advanced to their showdown in quite different fashions. The U.S. needed a goal with 76 seconds remaining by New York City’s Arthur Kaliyev to beat Finland 4-3 in the semifinals, while the Canadians easily dispatched Russia 5-0. “This day has been marked on all of our calendars since being here,” said Alex Newhook, who scored Canada’s first goal less than a minute into its game Monday against the Russians. “To finally be here and see that the work we put in is paid off to this point, it’s exciting. We’re excited to bring that mindset into tomorrow and play our game as best we can. Go for gold.”

Bragging rights will also be on the line as a number of players will be facing off against current teammates — like Wisconsin’s Dylan Holloway (Canada) and Cole Caufield (USA) — and future ones, including netminders Spencer Knight (USA) and Devon Levi (Canada), who are Panthers draft picks. “Obviously it’s going to be a great game,” said American John Farinacci. “It’s something that you dream about. USA, Canada and a gold-medal game, it’s always going to be a fun game and we’ve got to play a full 60 minutes if we want to get that gold medal.” Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors gold-medal game between Canada and the U.S. How to watch Canada vs. USA TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream (USA): fuboTV (7-day free trial) Canada vs. USA: When is puck drop? Date: Tuesday, Jan. 5

Alex Newhook, Devon Levi have Canada going for gold Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship? Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating. Group A Group B Canada Russia Finland Sweden Switzerland USA Slovakia Czech Republic Germany Austria Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship (All times Eastern) TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Finland vs Russia Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs USA Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years? Year Winner Host country 2020 Canada Czech Republic 2019 Finland Canada 2018 Canada United States 2017 United States Canada 2016 Finland Finland 2015 Canada Canada 2014 Finland Sweden 2013 United States Russia 2012 Sweden Canada 2011 Russia United States Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship? Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Canada 18 9 5 32 Russia* 13 13 11 37 Finland 5 4 6 15 United States 4 2 6 12 Sweden 2 11 6 19 Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14 Slovakia 0 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 * Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS

+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia

USA and Canada fans 2021 IIHF Live Stream Online for Medal Games

