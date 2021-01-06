Man Utd vs Man City live stream: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings, how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Manchester United vs Man City live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for tonight’s big EFL Cup semi-final Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.
Watch Man United vs Man City Live
Manchester United host Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, with both teams hoping to reach Wembley for a showpiece event at which it is still hoped fans might be able to attend. City have dominated the competition in recent seasons with three wins back-to-back.
Man United vs Man City Live Stream EFL Cup semi-final
Last season the rivals met in the League Cup at the same stage, with City then triumphing 3-2 on aggregate – though this year there are not two legs, just a straight 90-minute encounter to yield one finalist.
Already en route to this point United have seen off Luton, Brighton and Everton, with each of those wins coming away from home. City have beaten Bournemouth, Burnley and Arsenal, with Manchester United actually being the only side to beat City in this competition over 90 minutes since January 2016.
In the Premier League, it’s United who sit higher in the table, second to City’s fifth, but only four points separate the teams and City still have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea at the weekend, while United edged out Aston Villa.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the match?
The game will kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, 6 January 2021 at Old Trafford.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD and streamed on the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Manchester United have Victor Lindelof as the only first-team injury doubt. Edinson Cavani is still suspended. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to decide how many of his regular starters to go with in the cup, where the likes of Dean Henderson have been playing.
For City, five players will be missing due to Covid-19, including Ederson, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus. Nathan Ake is a doubt and Pep Guardiola will have to see who is fit to play after facing Chelsea on Sunday.
Predicted line-ups
MUN: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial
MCI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden; Aguero
Odds
United – 45/17
Draw – 37/13
City – 13/12
Prediction
It’s not the biggest competition for either club, but City have a proud recent record in the League Cup and United are trying to reestablish themselves as one of the top teams in the country, so this could have more riding on it than usual. City’s upturn in form, then, comes at the perfect time for this semi-final. Man United 1-2 Man City