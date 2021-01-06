Man Utd vs Man City live stream: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings, how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

In the Premier League, it’s United who sit higher in the table, second to City’s fifth, but only four points separate the teams and City still have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea at the weekend, while United edged out Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, 6 January 2021 at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD and streamed on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Manchester United have Victor Lindelof as the only first-team injury doubt. Edinson Cavani is still suspended. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to decide how many of his regular starters to go with in the cup, where the likes of Dean Henderson have been playing.

For City, five players will be missing due to Covid-19, including Ederson, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus. Nathan Ake is a doubt and Pep Guardiola will have to see who is fit to play after facing Chelsea on Sunday.

Predicted line-ups