Titans vs Ravens how to watch: TV channel, live stream info, key matchups, prediction for AFC wild-card game

The 2021 NFL playoffs kick off with the AFC and NFC Wild Card Rounds. If you don’t have access to a TV to watch the game, we’ve got you squared away with live online stream options.

The NFL has closed out its regular 2020 season and kicks off the 2021 NFL Playoffs with the Wild Card Round. This round features the Tennessee Titans hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 10th. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. ET and airs on ABC and ESPN.

Plenty will be watching the game on TV, but if you’ve cut the cord on cable or otherwise don’t prefer cable, or just won’t be in front of your television, there are several options for live streaming the game. ESPN will stream the game on WatchESPN, but that requires a cable log-in.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream Titans vs. Ravens this week.

The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise it’s an easy option.

