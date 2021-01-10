Watch 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Stream Reddit – Golf PGA Tour free

Tournament of Champions Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Landry

12:40 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, Mackenzie Hughes

12:50 p.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Robert Streb

1 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1:10 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Tony Finau

1:20 p.m. — Brian Gay, Cameron Champ

1:30 p.m. — Kevin Na, Richy Werenski

1:40 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Sebastián Muñoz

1:50 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Patrick Reed

2 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Jason Kokrak

2:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

2:20 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

2:30 p.m. — Martin Laird, Webb Simpson

2:40 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele

2:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Brendon Todd

3 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

3:10 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann

3:20 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

3:30 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

3:40 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa

3:50 p.m. — Ryan Palmer, Harris English

