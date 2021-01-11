Bears vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online

In the second to last game of the wild card round slate of the NFL playoffs, the Chicago Bears (8-8) will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints (12-4).

In previous seasons, the Saints actually would’ve been on a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NFC Conference. But since the playoffs were expanded in the offseason, only one team enjoys a week off. On a related note, the Bears would’ve been out of the postseason entirely in previous seasons, as they enter the playoffs with the No. 7 seed, the final team to make the NFC bracket.

The matchup features quarterbacks on opposite ends of their careers. Chicago passer Mitchell Trubisky is fighting for his future, trying to convince the Bears brass to invest in him after early inconsistencies in his career. The Saints’ Drew Brees, on the other hand, is trying to put the finishing touches on an eventual Hall of Fame career with another Super Bowl title in his sights.

Where is the Bears at the Saints game played?

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

How can I watch the Bears at the Saints

Fans can watch the game at 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video or on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Bears at Saints

According to BetMGM, the line is the Saints by 11.

What are the keys for the Bears?

The defense might have to take risks, like sending seven pass rushers against six pass blockers and hoping a star-studded secondary holds up. FS Eddie Jackson must patrol the passing lanes down the seam and keep Saints receivers from running free. Up front, Chicago could get pressure without blitzing. DT Akiem Hicks has formed a terrific duo with DT Bilal Nichols next to LB Khalil Mack. But the Bears couldn’t get home consistently in a Week 8 OT loss to New Orleans. On offense, the Bears must keep pressure off QB Mitchell Trubisky and the ground game has to get tough yards when needed.

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-NFL-Wild-Card-playoff-866702437

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Watch-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-866702568

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/How-to-Watch-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-Reddit-866702618

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Buffstreams-Saints-vs-Bears-Live-Stream-Free-NFL-866702767

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/rEdDiT-Saints-vs-Bears-Live-Stream-Crackstream-866702808

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Streams-Saints-vs-Bears-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-866702910

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/NFL-Wild-Card-playoff-Saints-vs-Bears-Live-Stream-866702987

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/NFL-Wild-Card-playoff-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-866703115

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/FrEe-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-Online-Reddit-866703189

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Crackstreams-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-Free-NFL-866703409

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Reddit-FrEe-Bears-vs-Saints-Live-Stream-Free-NFL-866703479

What are the keys for the Saints?

WR Michael Thomas is expected to return from injured reserve, as is WR Deonte Harris (137 return yards on punts and kickoffs in Week 8). Reuniting a future Hall of Fame quarterback (Brees) with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year (Thomas) can’t be undersold. The Saints’ defense must maintain composure and not yield many penalty yards. If it can’t dictate flow, Chicago will make it pay.

What is the matchup to watch in the Bears at the Saints?

Bears RB David Montgomery vs. Saints LB Demario Davis. An injury didn’t keep Montgomery out for long in Week 17 against Green Bay; he had 22 carries for 69 yards and a TD run. He had 89 yards on 21 carries against the Saints earlier this season. It falls to Davis to stop him.

Where can I find score updates for the Colts vs. Bills?

USA TODAY Sports will have all the latest on the game in our box scores.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.