Pistons vs Bucks LIVE: Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons -Jan 14- NBA LIVE stream, Watch Online, Schedules, Date, India time, Live Score, Result Updates

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, host the Detroit Pistons, led by forward Blake Griffin, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, April 14, 2019 (4/14/19) at 7 p.m. EDT.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

When: Sunday, April 14, 2019

Where: Fiserv Forum

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

TV: TNT

Line: Bucks -11.5***

The last spot in the NBA playoffs went to the Detroit Pistons.

Their reward: A series against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The drama of the regular season went all the way to the very end of the regular season, with seven of the eight first-round playoff matchups not being clinched until the final night was in the books — the last three of them, out West, going down to literally the final moments.

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors will start their quest for a fourth title in five years against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s not going to be as easy as people think it is,” Warriors star Kevin Durant said.

That’s the beauty of the playoffs. It’s not supposed to be easy.

First-round games in all eight series will be played starting Saturday and Sunday. The second round cannot begin until April 27 at the earliest, the conference finals couldn’t start before May 12 and the NBA Finals will start on May 30.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The only matchup in the NBA that was set before Wednesday night was No. 4 Boston against No. 5 Indiana.

Everything else, just like all the West matchups, fell into place during Game 82s on Wednesday.

The Bucks, the NBA’s top overall seed, play the Pistons. No. 2 Toronto draws No. 7 Orlando, with the Magic in the postseason for the first time since 2012. And No. 3 Philadelphia — a team wrapped in intrigue right now — will face No. 6 Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid played in only 10 of the 76ers’ 24 games since the All-Star break, and general manager Elton Brand told reporters Wednesday that “it is possible” the team’s best scorer and rebounder won’t be ready to start the playoffs.

Embiid isn’t the only injury situation that made headlines Wednesday: The Celtics announced that Marcus Smart will miss four to six weeks with an injury to his left oblique — a massive blow to Boston.