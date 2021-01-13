How to Watch Mavericks vs Hornets Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

What channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21, Hornets vs Mavericks LIVE: Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks -Jan 14- NBA LIVE stream, Watch Online, Schedules, Date, India time, Live Score, Result Updates

The Charlotte Hornets will welcome the Dallas Mavericks to play their 12th game of the season. After a rocky start, the Hornets have improved their form over the past couple of matches.

The Dallas Mavericks will have an identical 6-4 record if they manage to defeat the Hornets this time out. Their last match against the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

Match Details: Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks

Time: 05:30 A.M. (IST)

Date: 14-01-2021

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

NBA 2020-21 live stream: Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview

Match Preview – Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets come into this game after a win against the New York Knicks. They are now 6-5 in the season and have been performing really well.

Their rookie, LaMelo Ball became the youngest player to secure a triple-double last week and shows no signs of stopping. Against the Knicks, they won by a massive 21 points and shot 48.7% from the field.

Gordon Hayward led them in points, scoring 34, having 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. Devonte’ Graham also had a great game as he scored 19 points, had 7 assists, and 2 rebounds in 35 minutes. LaMelo Ball scored 8 points, had 7 assists, and grabbed 14 boards.

Match Preview – Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game after their previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans was canceled. They did not have enough players due to the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

In their previous match against the Orlando Magic, they won by 14 points. They shot the ball really well from the 3-point line, making 50% of their 3-pointers. From the field, they shot 49.4%.

Luka Doncic grabbed a triple-double, scoring 20 points, having 10 assists, and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. went off in that match as he scored 36 points, had 2 assists, and grabbed 5 rebounds in 40 minutes.

NBA TV coverage: Hornets vs Mavericks live in NBA regular season

NBA games will be broadcasted nationally across ESPN and TNT.

NBA Live stream: Hornets vs Mavericks Live Stream

Every game will be available live via NBA TV, while the nationally broadcast game will also be available via ESPN’s digital platforms.

Charlotte Hornets possible starting 5:

LaMelo Ball, Devonte’ Graham, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo

Dallas Mavericks possible starting 5:

Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, Willie Cauley-Stien, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

