How to Watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction, One of last season’s surprise rookies meets this year’s top pick for the first time when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, winning 121-114. No one put up better numbers for Memphis than C Jonas Valanciunas, who really brought his A game. He had 30 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 118-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Minnesota’s C Gorgui Dieng was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 15-22 and the Timberwolves to 14-21. We’ll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports – North

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.