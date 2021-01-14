27th World Men’s Handball Championship: Norway vs France Live Stream Reddit Online Free

27th World Men’s Handball Championship Live Stream Reddit Egypt 2021 Online: TV Channels, Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venue, Scores, and Updates. 2021 IHF Men’s Handball World Championships Live Stream (How to Watch, Odds, Previews and Predictions). The 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship brings together 32 nations in Egypt from 13-31 January. Here’s some info on how to watch, what the odds are, some links to previews and a few predictions on who will in it all.

Attention turns to North Africa after a bumper few weeks for handball fans with the Women’s Euro 2020 followed by a festive Champions League FINAL4 in December.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Denmark, led by Mikkel Hansen, Niklas Landin and Mads Mensah Larsen won their first world title on home soil a year ago.

They will be favourites to retain their title, but face plenty of challengers to their crown.

They include European champions Spain, a Sander Sagosen-led Norway who have lost in two straight World Championship finals, perennial contenders France, and Euro 2020 runners-up Croatia.

And with the tournament expanded from 24 to 32 teams for the first time, there’s even more scope for a surprise champ.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to attend the handball showpiece to see how major competitions are being hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics a few short months away.

Scroll down for a full preview, schedule, qualified teams, who to watch, where to watch, and everything else you need.

Who qualified for Handball Egypt 2021?

Here are all 32 teams who have qualified for the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship:

Africa

Algeria (ALG), Angola (ANG), Cape Verde (CPV), DR Congo (COD), Morocco (MAR), Tunisia (TUN)

Asia

Bahrain (BRN), Japan (JPN), Qatar (QAT), Republic of Korea (KOR)

Europe

Austria (AUT), Belarus (BLR), Croatia (CRO), Czech Republic (CZE)†, France (FRA), Germany (GER), Hungary (HUN), Iceland (ISL), Norway (NOR), Portugal (POR), Spain (ESP), Slovenia (SLO), Sweden (SWE)

North America and the Caribbean

United States of America (USA)†

South and Central America

Argentina (ARG), Brazil (BRA), Chile (CHI), Uruguay (URU)

Wild cards

Poland (POL), Russian Handball Federation Team (RHF)

†Both the Czech Republic and United States have withdrawn from the tournament due to coronavirus outbreaks, and have been replaced by North Macedonia (MKD) and Switzerland (SUI).

IHF World Championships 2021 Groups

Preliminary Round Groups:

Group A: GER, HUN, URU, CPV

Group B: ESP, TUN, BRA, POL

Group C: CRO, QAT, JPN, ANG

Group D: DEN, ARG, BRN, COD

Group E: NOR, AUT, FRA, SUI

Group F: POR, ALG, ISL, MAR

Group G: SWE, EGY, MKD, CHI

Group H: SLO, BLR, KOR, RHF

Egypt 2021 Handball: Schedule

The teams are divided into eight groups of four and play each other once in the preliminary round – three games each from 13-19 January.

The top three teams from each group advance to the main round while the teams who finish last in their group contest the President’s Cup.

The 24 qualified teams are divided into four groups of six and play off from 20-25 Jan, the top two teams of each group advancing to the knockout stage.

The quarter-finals begin on 27 January with the semi-finals on 29 January and the third-place and gold medal matches taking place on 31 January.

You can find a full list of fixtures and standings on the official Egypt 2021 tournament website here.

How does qualification work?

Egypt 2021 Handball Worlds: Who are the Favourites?

A European team has won every men’s handball world title since the tournament’s very first edition in 1938.

In fact, Qatar’s run to the final on home soil in 2015 – where they finished runners-up to France – was the first time a non-European team had ever made the podium.

After their shock exit in the group stages of Euro 2020 last January, Denmark are expected to return all guns blazing.

Danish star Mads Mensah Larsen told Kolding Storcenter, “I hope we take the defeat from the European Championships with us and use it as extra fuel.”

With Denmark out, Spain shone at the 2020 European Championships, winning and atoning for missing the Rio 2016 Olympics by qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Croatian hero Domagoj Duvnjak led his nation to second place at that tournament and they will fancy their chances of making the podium in Egypt too.

Norway, France, rising handball nation Brazil and Pan American Games champs Argentina also have high hopes.

Also keep an eye on tournament hosts Egypt who stunned Sweden at Rio 2016 with their Under-19 team taking the world title in 2019.

Look out for rising goal-getter Yahia Khaled, andtThe Pharaoh’s experienced Mohammad Sanad who believes this current side can eclipse Egypt’s previous ‘Dream Team’ which finished fourth in the 2001 World Championship.

Who are the best handball players in the world?

Egypt 2021 will give us another chance to see the greatest in the game shine.

The Denmark team is stacked with the likes of Hansen, Landin, Mensah Larsen, and Kevin Møller.

Croatia captain Duvnjak and Norway’s Sander Sagosen – so good even Norwegian scientists have tried to work out why will be buoyant after winning the EHF FINAL4 with THW Kiel.

Barcelona lost out to Kiel in the Cologne final and they provide Spain with the considerable talents of goalkeeper Gonzalo de Perez Vargas, sharp-shooter Aleix Gomez Abello and Raul Entrerrios.

The European champions also boast handball’s answer to basketball’s Gasol brothers Alex and Dani Dujshebaev, PSG star Ferran Sole, plus experienced leader Jorge Maqueda Pena.

For the first time in almost 20 years, France will be without the magic touch of Nikola Karabatic.

He tore his ACL in October while playing for PSG, but said at the Champions League Final Four that he hopes to be back on court in May ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Without him, they will look to the experience of London 2012 gold medallist Cedric Sorhaindo and rising talents like Barcelona right-back Dika Mem and centre-back Romain Lagarde.

Rio 2016 bronze medallists Germany will be buoyed by Kiel’s Champions League triumph with eight home players in the squad.

They also have arguably the best left winger in the game in Uwe Gensheimer, bringing that X Factor.

Then there are the Brazilians who ply their trade at top European teams including Jose Toledo at last year’s EHF Champions League winners RK Vardar.

Barcelona pair Haniel Langaro and Thiagus Petrus are others in a squad filled with talent.

Portugal is another young team full of explosive potential with left back Andre Gomes and Barça pivot Luis Frade two to watch out for.

There are so many more exciting players: Iceland’s Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson, Sagosen’s partner-in-crime Kjetil Strand, Slovenia’s Blaz Janc and Blaz Blagotinsek, and Angola’s Adelino Pestana.

We could go on and on.

Handball Egypt 2021: Injuries and withdrawals

Sadly, many top stars will be missed at the Worlds because of injuries and some have decided to stay home due to the Covid-19 coronavirus situation.

Some top names are on the list like Nikola Karabatic who’s still injured and Champions League Final4 MVP Hendrik Pekeler along with Kiel teammate Steffen Weinhold.

Germany will be missing nine first-choice players as a result of injuries or withdrawals.

Sweden have been hit hard too and also count nine absentees due to a mix of withdrawals, injuries and Covid-19 positives.

The brilliant Niclas Ekberg has withdrawn, as has Jesper Nielsen and Andreas and Lukas Nilsson.

Additionally, the entire American and Czech teams have pulled out.

Mikkel Hansen to play at Egypt 2021

After mulling it over and expressing some doubts it looks like Denmark’s Mikkel Hansen will play after all, particularly as the organisers have taken the extra step of playing behind closed doors.

Here’s a full list of players who will miss the Worlds in Cairo:

Egypt 2021 Handball Tickets

There will be no fans allowed at the Egypt 2021 stadiums due to “ongoing precautionary measures to combat COVID-19,” as stated on the official website.

The decision was made by the organising committee “and requested by the International Handball Federation (IHF).”

Handball World Championship of firsts

As handball continues to grow in reach and popularity around the globe, this World Championship will help push the sport even further.

For the first time in history, 32 teams will take part meaning that we’ll see a more inclusive and international tournament than ever.

Another first is that 20 players instead of 18 are allowed on definitive squad lists to allow teams to plan better in case of positive coronavirus tests.

Cape Verde, Morocco, DR Congo, and Uruguay will all make their tournament debuts. The United States were due to make their first appearance in 20 years after being nominated to represent their region, but were forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament.

2020 Asian Championships runners-up Bahrain will play in their consecutive World Championship with Portugal returning after an 18-year hiatus.

A first that nobody saw coming is that the tournament will be held during a global pandemic for the first time ever, but months and months of work have gone into making Egypt 2021 a safe space to play.

Egypt 2021 COVID-19 Measures: Gel and private jets

Hosting an international tournament of this scope during a pandemic isn’t easy, and on top of the things we’ve all become used to like masks, hand gel, and distancing, unique proposals and promises have been made.

Hotels which host squads in bubbles will be sterilised by the Egyptian Ministry of Health, teams will receive “exceptional reception measures” at Cairo Airport and, dramatically, private jets have been promised to get teams to Egypt in case of airport lockdowns.

Once in Egypt, precautions for the tournament include:

Appointments of an event chief medical officer, IHF COVID-19 officers, arena medical teams, hotel medical teams and team COVID-19 officers.

Testing policies that include mandatory negative COVID-19 PCR test results every 72 hours with special procedures for suspected or confirmed cases.

Precautions for training halls and arenas including constant disinfection, entrance and exit regulations and dividing the arena into five separate zones.

Match precautions such as no handshaking before and after the match, an expanded bench area, mandatory mask usage except for players, team officials and referees on the field of play.

Media precautions including regular COVID-19 PCR tests, no media activities during training, virtual press conferences and no Mixed Zones.

Where: Egypt 2021 Venues

The 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship will be played in four venues in Alexandria, Cairo, Giza and the New Capital.

Alexandria: Borg Al Arab Sports Hall (capacity: 5,000 spectators)

Cairo: Cairo Stadium Sports Hall (capacity: 17,000 spectators)

Giza: Dr Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall, formerly known as 6th of October Sports Hall (capacity: 5,200 spectators)

New Capital: New Capital Sports Hall (capacity: 7,500 spectators)

