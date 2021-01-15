Watch Magic vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Magic vs Celtics live stream: The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics regular-season game can be streamed from multiple platforms via streaming services.

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will lock horns on Friday, 7:30 PM EST (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. After one postponed game due to the COVID-19 crisis and safety protocols, the teams will be ready to play the game on Boston’s home turf. The Celtics are currently on a four-game winning streak, while the Magic have lost three in a row.

Magic vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Magic vs Celtics live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Magic vs Celtics TV channel (USA) – NBC Sports Boston, Fox Sports Florida

Magic vs Celtics team news

Boston Celtics

Romeo Langford – Out, right wrist

Kemba Walker – Out, left knee

Jaylen Brown – Day to day, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Robert Williams III – Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Javonte Green – Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Semi Ojeleye – Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Tristan Thompson – Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Grant Williams: Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

Jayson Tatum: NBA’s health and safety protocols

Orlando Magic

Chuma Okeke – Out, knee

Evan Fournier – Day to day, back spasms

Michael Carter-Williams – Day to day, foot

Al-Farouq Aminu – Out, knee

Markelle Fultz – Out for season, knee

Jonathan Isaac – Out for season, knee

Currently 7-3 in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will do their best to extend their winning streak. However, with most players out due to the NBA’s protocols or injuries, Magic might be able to hold them off. Nikola Vucevic is currently leading the Magic on with a 22.5-point average.

Magic vs Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics will beat the Orlando Magic.