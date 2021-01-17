Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE line ups confirmed as Pogba starts but Bailly dropped

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon in a hotly anticipated battle, kicking off at 4.30pm (UK time).

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live

It’s first against third in the Premier League, with United looking to stay above Liverpool in the league and extend their one-point lead over Leicester at the summit. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head to Merseyside in good form, having beaten Burnley 1-0 in midweek.

United have made three changes from that win at Turf Moor, with Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and, somewhat surprisingly, Eric Bailly dropping out, with Fred, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof starting.

United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood, Cavani.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexnader-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, N. Williams, R.Williams, Minamino, Origi, Phillips

Follow our live blog for updates and insight from Anfield.

15:50Samuel Luckhurst

Liverpool might see opportunity

Liverpool had goals disallowed in both games last season that came from Lindelof errors. You suspect they will be encouraged by his presence in the XI for that alone, never mind his dismal form over the last 18 months.

It is a huge ask for Lindelof to turn it on like he did against Vardy in July, or to replicate the performances he produced against Mbappe and Ronaldo in 2018-19. You cannot judge a player on performances two years ago.

(Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

15:46Dominic Booth

Solskjaer explains team selection

The United boss addresses today’s team selections, speaking from the Anfield touchline.

15:41Tyrone Marshall

United must be encouraged by Liverpool defence

Liverpool are forced to play two central midfielders in the centre of defence and that has to greatly encourage United. Maybe Cavani’s nous would have been beneficial given that, but the speed of Rashford and Martial is a threat.

Solskjaer has often targeted the space behind Liverpool’s attacking full-backs and it would be no surprise to see them to do that and try and drag those unfamiliar central defenders into areas they don’t want to be in.

(Image: 2021 Getty Images)

15:38Samuel Luckhurst

Lindelof call is questionable

It was not even a debate over whether Bailly starts but Solskjaer has made it one by restoring Lindelof. That is dubious, to put it mildly. Lindelof has no pace and Maguire is better with an athletic centre half next to him.

Many would have plumped for Cavani over Martial but it is easy to see why Solskjaer has gone with Martial. He can pull into that left-hand channel to take on Alexander-Arnold, as Pogba is not a natural winger, and bring Rashford over from the right.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof (Image: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

15:36Dominic Booth

Both squads in full

United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood, Cavani.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexnader-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, N. Williams, R.Williams, Minamino, Origi, Phillips.

Read more on the team news here

(Image: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS,FRANCK FIFE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

15:33Dominic Booth

Liverpool team

Two auxillary centre-backs for the hosts.

15:30KEY EVENT

TEAM NEWS

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof all start for United at Anfield.

15:25Dominic Booth

Martial in squad

The official team news will come at 3.30pm. but MEN Sport understands Anthony Martial is in the United side today. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will definitely start.

Anthony Martial had a mixed night for Manchester United at Burnley and appeared to pick up a knock at the end (Image: 2021 Getty Images)

15:21Dominic Booth

Today’s match odds

These are the odds being offered by Paddy Power on today’s Liverpool vs United showdown:

Liverpool win — 9/10

Draw — 11/4

United win — 27/10

15:16Samuel Luckhurst

United players on Anfield turf

Van de Beek and Matic have wandered out to check the turf, as has Mike Phelan, so United have arrived in good time. One of the players will be escorted out shortly to speak to the broadcasters, always a giveaway said player is starting.

15:12Samuel Luckhurst

View from the press box

United used to enter Anfield through the corner between the Anfield Road End and the Main Stand but, since the latter was marvellously redeveloped, there is a specific players’ entrance. So we won’t be able to see them enter the stadium.

United should be arriving imminently, if they haven’t done so by now. The makeshift press box in the main stand is much higher but that is not a complaint. This is one of the biggest tickets on the planet, never mind the town, and it’s a privilege to be present.

15:09Tyrone Marshall

Pogba’s time to shine

One of the criticisms often labelled at Paul Pogba is that he hasn’t influenced the biggest games in his time at United and that’s certainly the case in fixtures against Liverpool. Since returning to United the 27-year-old has been injured for four of the eight games against Liverpool, was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat that ended Jose Mourinho’s tenure and has played 90 minutes in three dull stalemates without really influencing proceedings.

But Pogba is in his best form for at least a couple of years at the moment and it feels like Solskjaer has to find a role for him, even if that is on the left of a front three. This could be his change to finally leave his mark on a truly big game.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United

15:01Dominic Booth

Gary Neville is in place

He and Jamie Carragher will both be on duty today, of course.

14:52Tyrone Marshall

Back three looks unlikely

Solskjaer played a back three in the defeat at Anfield a year ago and he used that system regularly in the biggest games last term. This season it’s been used only twice, at RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, and there is certainly a feeling that United should go with a back four today and look to try and be more aggressive against Liverpool, rather than seeking the safety first option.

The back three would allow Solskjaer to field Maguire, Bailly and Lindelof, but he should see this game as an opportunity given Liverpool’s form and defensive issues. A back four would allow United to field one extra attacking player to can hurt the home side and that should take priority.

14:40Samuel Luckhurst

Eerie atmosphere benefits United

Apart from the packed Stanley Park car park it is an ordinary Sunday for those walking through the park between Mersesyside’s greatest clubs. The eeriness of an empty Anfield has to benefit United and Solskjaer, quite coy in the build-up to major matches, acknowledged the absence of Scousers was an ‘advantage’.

Selection-wise: the key calls are whether Solskjaer recalls Lindelof (he shouldn’t), where Pogba plays (from the left) and Martial or Cavani (Cavani). United should fancy their chances but reverting to a back three or placing Pogba deep would jeopardise them.

Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United warms up ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford (Image: Manchester United via Getty Images)

14:34Dominic Booth

Big game for United Women

They take on Chelsea today in another top of the table encounter.

14:25Dominic Booth

Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was named Premier League player of the month for December… the first time anyone has won four player of the month awards in the same calendar year in the league’s history.

In his pre-match comments, Solskjaer lauded the Portuguese’ mentality and work ethic:

“He always more or less tops the charts for total distance and high intensity. He’s got a great hunger and desire to win so that’s part of his game that people maybe don’t look at, but we appreciate all he’s putting in.

“Of course all the goals and assists are one part of it, all the other bits are the things that really can make the difference for us. We’ve got talented players, definitely.”

Fernandes in action at Burnley

14:12Dominic Booth

Team news discussion

There’s been lots of debate on social media today about the team United should field. Will Eric Bailly keep his spot at the back? Will Pogba start? Cavani, Martial or both?

We’ll get our answers at 3.30pm today when the official team news drops.

14:02Tyrone Marshall

United’s dream 12 months

When United were beaten at Anfield 363 days ago and Liverpool went 30 points clear of their rivals you’d have got long odds on Solskjaer’s side not losing another domestic away game until this return fixture and probably even longer odds that they’d be three points clear at the top of the league. In fact, you’d have got a pretty sizable price on that happening just three months ago. United were 50/1 to win the league back in October.

But 11 unbeaten Premier League games, nine of them won, have taken them top and this season is threatening to turn into an unexpected opportunity for United. Improvement was the target at the start of the campaign and they’ve done that to take advantage of Liverpool and Manchester City’s wobbles.

Is title No. 21 a possibility? Today will tell us an awful lot more about that.

United lost 2-0 at Anfield last year

13:58Dominic Booth

Could Diallo feature today?

A snippet from our Manchester is Red podcast, where our writers discuss whether Amad Diallo could play a role against Liverpool.

13:48Dominic Booth

Solskjaer’s selection headache

United boss Solskjaer has admitted he has one or two headaches when it comes to selection at the moment.

He has been weighing up the right team to pick for today’s contest at Anfield. We’ll find out the official team news at 3.30pm. Here is what Solskjaer told United’s official website:

“There are loads of headaches but they’re good headaches because at the moment we are playing well and we’ve got good players who are knocking on the door wanting to play more.

“I’ll give everyone a chance to prove their fitness and hopefully we can be at full strength. At the moment, it’s only Brandon [Williams] and Phil [Jones] that are definitely out. There are a couple that are doubts, but we’ll see on Sunday who’s fit.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

13:33Tyrone Marshall

The game of the season

When Sir Alex Ferguson made an appearance on the Team Talk with Legends event on Friday night the subject of this game was always going to be top of the agenda. “I always regarded it as the game of the season,” Ferguson said, and since he retired it’s never been as big as it is today.

Not since 2008/09 when these two sides met when they’ve first and second in the league… and too often it’s been a mismatch over the years, with one side on the up and the other resorting to spoiling parties. But this game could have a genuine bearing on the outcome of the title race and while nothing will be decided today, there’s no doubt there are psychological blows to be landed as well as points to be gained.

Jurgen Klopp speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Gareth Southgate and Kelly Cates during a Lockdown Theatre event (Image: Lockdown Theatre)

13:26Dominic Booth

Rio Ferdinand’s rallying cry

The former United defender used to thrive in this fixture and has sent a message to Solskjaer’s players:

13:19Dominic Booth

‘United can’t challenge Liverpool for the league’

Liverpool great John Barnes has claimed Manchester United are not in the title race.

It might be a claim that comes back to haunt him, if United win at Anfield this afternoon, but speaking toBonusCodeBetsBarnes has said only Liverpool and Man City can win the league this season.

“Liverpool are not in direct competition with Manchester United in my opinion. Liverpool are only in competition with Manchester City for the title. There is of course competition because it’s Liverpool vs Manchester United and all of the history that comes with it, they are the two biggest clubs in the Premier League.

“But in reality, in terms of the favourites to win the league, it is whoever finishes higher than Liverpool or Manchester City.

“It’s good for Manchester United that even after getting knocked out of the League Cup by or not progressing in the Champions League that they’re actually managing some consistency in the league.

“But of course, that can change if they (United) lose one or two matches because we still understand that the harmony of Manchester United isn’t completely right. There are question marks about Pogba, is Ole the right manager for them, we still aren’t sure.

“If Manchester United really wanted to make a big push, they should all get behind the manager and support the cause, because they haven’t done that. Bad news stories have to stop coming out to Manchester United for them to maintain further consistency.”

Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns in the Premier League at Anfield this weekend. (Image: (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images))

13:05Dominic Booth

How should United line up?

United will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League as they travel to face Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side climbed to first place with victory over Burnley in midweek and could extend their lead if they win today.

United are winless in their last four Premier League games against Liverpool (D2 L2), their longest run without a win against their rivals since a run of five between March 2000 and January 2002.

In terms of early team news, Amad Diallo could be in line for a role in the matchday squad but Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have both been ruled out.

In this article, our writers picked their United teams to face Liverpool. And below is one of those possible line-ups.

13:01Dominic Booth

Michael Owen’s score prediction

Michael Owen is one of a few players to have played for both Manchester United and Liverpool and has cast his pre-match prediction ahead of today’s game.

Owen has told BetVictor he believes it will be a 0-0 draw at Anfield today:

“Well, this is certainly a Super Sunday! Manchester United travel to Anfield one place above their old rivals in top spot. It’s been some turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and a win here would certainly cement their place in the title race.

“Liverpool’s mighty home record stands at 67 games unbeaten in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp will be trying to treat this one as just another game in their quest for back to back Premier League titles.

“However, everyone involved at the club, especially the fans, will be hoping upon hope that when the time comes for that record run to end, it won’t be at the hands of United.

“Personally, I don’t see that run ending here although I do think it will be tight.

“Both teams love to play counter-attacking football so I think this one could be a case of cat and mouse. I think both sides are likely to give up some territory so they can execute their counters-attacks and if this materialises, I reckon we could be in for a stalemate at Anfield.”

Michael Owen has made his prediction (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Dominic Booth

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live match blog.

It’s the big one: Liverpool versus Manchester United.

Stay tuned for all the build up and live updates of course.