Buffstreams: Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Series A football online from anywhere

Inter Milan and Juventus: Series A football live stream, TV channel, watch online, news, odds, time. Watch Inter Milan and Juventus live stream official broadcast. Get the latest Inter Milan and Juventus free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.

Inter Milan and Juventus meet at Giuseppe Meazza this Sunday for the Derby d’Italia with the hosts second and the visitors fourth in the Serie A table. This rivalry needs no introduction, but it is more charged than ever this season with Juve a game in hand over Inter but Antonio Conte’s men four points clear of Andrea Pirlo’s side.

A home win could see the Nerazzurri close the gap on bitter rivals and leaders AC Milan while an away victory would see the margin between these two reduced to just a single point. All to play for in Milan this weekend and adding to the clash is the fact that Pirlo played for both sides of the Derby d’Italia divide before settling with the Turin giants after his time with Inter’s enemies AC.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 17

Sunday, Jan. 17 Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

2:45 p.m. ET Location: Giuseppe Meazza — Milan, Italy

Giuseppe Meazza — Milan, Italy TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Inter +138; Draw +240; Juve +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter: After eight consecutive wins, Inter are without a victory in two after losing away at UC Sampdoria and drawing away at AS Roma. Udinese, Benevento and Fiorentina could bring points for Conte’s men after Juve but they will be wary of Lazio’s visit in mid-February.

With the likes of Milan, Roma, Juve, Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio all still in European competition, Inter cannot afford to drop points against positional rivals. After his strike in Friday’s Derby della Capitale, Ciro Immobile and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku are tied on 12 Serie A goals each.

Juve: Since losing 3-0 at home to Fiorentina at the end of 2020, Juve have come roaring back in 2021 with three wins from three in Serie A with 10 goals scored and three conceded. The Bianconeri’s 3-1 win away at title rivals Milan was particularly impressive and handed Inter an opportunity to close the gap which has since been wasted.

Juve play Napoli in their game in hand next so anything they can get on this trip to Milan will be of use in their title charge, but a win would really put them back in the reckoning. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Italian top-flight with 15 goals this season but did not score or assist in the recent win over Milan.

Prediction

Juve to edge a tight encounter that sees Conte lose his cool late on. Pick: Inter 1-2 Juve.