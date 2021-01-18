What channel is Arsenal vs Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal are pushing to extend their longest unbeaten record this season and do so by returning to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium just over a week after they needed extra time to beat the Magpies in the FA Cup third round.

Steve Bruce’s side could take plenty of positives from that game but it did not inspire an upswing in form in the Premier League as Newcastle became the first team to lose to Sheffield United on Tuesday night. The tame nature of their loss prompted further questions about the manager’s approach — a win in London would certainly ease that debate for a while. Here’s how you can watch the match and what you need to know.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 18

Monday, Jan. 18 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium — London, United Kingdom

Emirates Stadium — London, United Kingdom TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Arsenal -250; Draw +350; Newcastle +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Having had several injury fears since the turn of the year down their left flank, Arsenal could have two of their most impressive recent performers back in contention against Newcastle. Kieran Tierney missed the draw with Crystal Palace through a tight calf but returned to training on Sunday, on the basis of the 0-0 against the Eagles in midweek his crossing ability and pace down the left flank will be greatly needed.

Indeed Tierney’s impact could be all the greater if Gabriel Martinelli, available for selection after ankle troubles, also starts. With that pair down the left flank Arsenal have dynamism, incision and directness that they perhaps lacked without them.

Newcastle: Defeat to Sheffield United has prompted mounting pressure on Bruce, whose conservative style has never won him that much support around St James’ Park. The manager himself left reporters in no doubt whose fault that tame 1-0 loss was, applying the high-risk strategy of placing blame firmly on his players.

“We were absolutely frigging hopeless the other night; we were absolutely s—. Unfortunately that’s happened a little too often in my 18 months here; it was nowhere near good enough for the challenge ahead. Maybe it’s a mentality thing.”

Prediction

Though the draw to Crystal Palace checked momentum somewhat Arsenal are still heading in the right direction whilst rancor and discord dominate at Newcastle. This should be a comfortable home win. PICK: Arsenal (-250)