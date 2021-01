Crackstreams Sabres vs Flyers Live Streaming Reddit Free (1/18/21): Watch NHL Hockey 2021 Buffstreams Start time, TV Channel, Schedule Updates

The 9-4 Milwaukee Bucks will take on the 8-6 Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Barclays Center, in an exciting NBA Eastern Conference clash that is expected to see a high scoreline. The Nets will go into the game with the superstar duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant, while the Bucks will answer with their fearsome trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton.

James Harden has made his Nets debut, but fans still have yet to get their first look at Brooklyn’s big three with Kyrie Irving sitting out Saturday’s 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. And it turns out Nets fans will have to wait even longer for the debut of Brooklyn’s big three. Irving has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nic Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) and Spencer Dinwidde (ACL surgery) are the only other Nets on Brooklyn’s injury report — both of which are out.

The Bucks are at full strength for Monday night’s nationally broadcast game and are currently in the midst of a four-game winning streak.

Here’s when and where you can tune into Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee:

Date: Monday, Jan. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live stream: YouTube TV

Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

The Milwaukee Bucks will have all their players available for this key clash against fellow title hopefuls Brooklyn Nets. There are no health and safety protocol concerns, which means head coach Mike Budenholzer will be able to field his preferred starting lineup featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Injured – None

Doubtful – None

Suspended – None

Brooklyn Nets Team News

The Brooklyn Nets are set to miss Kyrie Irving again, who will be out for personal reasons, as he continues his integration into the fold following a break. Tyler Johnson will miss the game due to medical protocols, while Nicholas Claxton will be unavailable due to a knee injury. Spencer Dinwiddie has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Injured – Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful – None

Unavailable – Kyrie Irving, Tyler Johnson

Suspended – None

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Bucks-Nets game will be televised nationally on the TNT network. Fans can also live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.