Watch Southampton vs Arsenal Live Stream Free on Reddit

Arsenal head back to St Mary’s for the second time within a week after Southampton eliminated them from the FA Cup last weekend.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal in Tuesday’s Premier League clash. The Saints beat Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round when the pair last met on the south coast on Saturday.

The Gunners’ defence of their trophy won last season came to an end thanks to a Gabriel own-goal.

And Mikel Arteta will hope it is third time lucky against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, having failed to beat Saints at home in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

That night Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bailed out the Gunners after Theo Walcott had given the visitors the lead against his former club.

Hasenhuttl is not getting carried away with his most recent victory and instead the Austrian wants more from his team: “It is a new game. I don’t know how much impact it has on the game tomorrow, they will definitely want to turn the table around. So with a few changes in the team we have to show another good performance. With the ball we can play better than last Saturday, it was definitely not our best game with the ball. Without the ball it was a good game and against these top-six teams that is usually the most important thing.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 20:15 GMT at St Mary’s.

How can I watch it?