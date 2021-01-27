Southampton vs Arsenal Live Stream Free Coverage

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal in Tuesday’s Premier League clash. The Saints beat Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round when the pair last met on the south coast on Saturday.
Arsenal head back to St Mary’s for the second time within a week after Southampton eliminated them from the FA Cup last weekend.
The Gunners’ defence of their trophy won last season came to an end thanks to a Gabriel own-goal.
And Mikel Arteta will hope it is third time lucky against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, having failed to beat Saints at home in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
That night Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bailed out the Gunners after Theo Walcott had given the visitors the lead against his former club.
Hasenhuttl is not getting carried away with his most recent victory and instead the Austrian wants more from his team: “It is a new game. I don’t know how much impact it has on the game tomorrow, they will definitely want to turn the table around. So with a few changes in the team we have to show another good performance. With the ball we can play better than last Saturday, it was definitely not our best game with the ball. Without the ball it was a good game and against these top-six teams that is usually the most important thing.
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 20:15 GMT at St Mary’s.
How can I watch it?
The match is live on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 8pm GMT following the end of Newcastle vs Leeds. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport app or desktop website.
What is the team news?
Saints are likely to still be without Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Michael Obafemi (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (muscle), Mohammed Salisu (muscle) and Oriol Romeu (calf). Nathan Redmond could return, but Ryan Bertrand (suspension) and Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) are also set to miss out.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a personal matter at the weekend, which ruled him out of the FA Cup tie, his involvement here is unclear still. Dani Ceballos (calf) is a doubt, Pablo Mari is still out, while Mikel Arteta is set to rotate his squad once more with a stronger line-up for this league meeting. Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli are all in contention to start.
Predicted line-ups
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Vokins; Walcott, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Adams
Arsenal XI: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette
Odds
Southampton: 5/2
Draw: 9/4
Arsenal: 6/5
Prediction
These two team are evenly matched and we can expect a good game tonight with both teams looking to play progressing, entertaining football. Saints have had the edge this season and we’ll lean towards them if somebody is to emerge victorious, but Mikel Arteta’s side should respond after last weekend’s FA Cup exit and take a valuable point back to the capital. 1-1.