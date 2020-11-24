Thermal Energy Storage Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

The global thermal energy storage market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025. Thermal energy storage stands for a power storage solution that transfers and retains energy obtained from ice, cold air, water, etc. It is based on miscibility gap alloy technology (MGA) using molten salt and ice. The system stores hot or cold energy to power electrical systems installed in commercial and residential complexes. Thermal energy storage is also used for storing solar energy during summers, which can be later consumed in winters. As a result, the storage systems aid in reducing the high-power demand from the conventional grid systems.

The growing awareness towards energy conservation, coupled with the rising adoption of renewable energy sources, is catalyzing the demand for thermal energy storage. Moreover, the integration of concentrated solar power (CSP) with thermal energy storage system enhances grid flexibility and reduces efficiency losses. Thermal energy storage systems are widely employed in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology for large-scale heating and cooling. The rapid installation of these systems in green buildings is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government initiatives to encourage sustainable infrastructural development is further anticipated to propel the thermal energy storage market.

Breakup by Storage Type:

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermochemical Heat Storage

Breakup by Technology:

Molten Salt Technology

Electric Thermal Storage Heaters

Solar Energy Storage

Ice-Based Technology

Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

District Heating and Cooling

Process Heating and Cooling

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential and Commercial Sector

Utility Industry

Other Industries

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

​Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abengoa Solar S.A., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Brightsource Energy Inc., Burns & McDonnell Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, DC Pro Engineering, Fafco Inc., Ice Energy Technologies Inc., Solarreserve LLC, Steffes Corporation, Terrafore Technologies LLC, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.