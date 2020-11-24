Thermal Energy Storage Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

The global thermal energy storage market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2025. Thermal energy storage stands for a power storage solution that transfers and retains energy obtained from ice, cold air, water, etc. It is based on miscibility gap alloy technology (MGA) using molten salt and ice. The system stores hot or cold energy to power electrical systems installed in commercial and residential complexes. Thermal energy storage is also used for storing solar energy during summers, which can be later consumed in winters. As a result, the storage systems aid in reducing the high-power demand from the conventional grid systems.
The growing awareness towards energy conservation, coupled with the rising adoption of renewable energy sources, is catalyzing the demand for thermal energy storage. Moreover, the integration of concentrated solar power (CSP) with thermal energy storage system enhances grid flexibility and reduces efficiency losses. Thermal energy storage systems are widely employed in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology for large-scale heating and cooling. The rapid installation of these systems in green buildings is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government initiatives to encourage sustainable infrastructural development is further anticipated to propel the thermal energy storage market.
Breakup by Storage Type:
- Sensible Heat Storage
- Latent Heat Storage
- Thermochemical Heat Storage
Breakup by Technology:
- Molten Salt Technology
- Electric Thermal Storage Heaters
- Solar Energy Storage
- Ice-Based Technology
- Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Water
- Molten Salt
- Phase Change Materials (PCM)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Power Generation
- District Heating and Cooling
- Process Heating and Cooling
Breakup by End-Use:
- Residential and Commercial Sector
- Utility Industry
- Other Industries
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abengoa Solar S.A., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Brightsource Energy Inc., Burns & McDonnell Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, DC Pro Engineering, Fafco Inc., Ice Energy Technologies Inc., Solarreserve LLC, Steffes Corporation, Terrafore Technologies LLC, etc.
