Zero-Error Systems’ Plans for Space Exploration Improvements

According to recent reports, a Singapore based emerging company called Zero-Error Systems (ZES) received $1.85 million in funding towards developing integrated radiation-hardened circuits. The funding comes from other Singapore-based organizations like Airbus Ventures, Seed Capital, Silicon Solution Ventures and Nanyang Technical University Strategic Research Innovation Fund.

The start-up plans to use this funding in their projects to expand their scale of activities. This move is primarily towards deploying its products into space. ZES also intends to tap into an emerging sector that enables them to develop self-driving vehicles that require minimal human intervention.

The importance of such a venture stems from failing integrated circuits in launched devices to radiation exposure. However, the implication of the Zero Error Systems funding will allow the creation of radiation-free integrated circuits included in the new generation of space exploration as well as in cars for automotive use. The venture is a branch of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University founded in 2019. The start-up already has a line of integrated circuits ready for launch. Currently, there are three market-ready systems placed into tiny launch vehicles planned that will deploy into space come 2021.

The primary branch details the capability of ZES’s proprietary technology integration capacity with other high-grade electronics. This move opens for the development of consumer electronics that are usable in space. This option enables space exploration to carry pieces of technology into space and still be able to function. Airbus recently announced that it would collaborate with the start-up company. Regarding this, ZES company co-founder Shu Wei announced exited expectations toward this partnership with plans to come in the future. The partnership will allow an integrated system with ZES products together with Airbus space portfolio to develop comprehensive Airbus ventures ecosystem.

Airbus expanding the whole system includes Isar Aerospace, Morpheus Space of Germany together with U.S companies like Astra, Atlas AI, LeoLabs and SpinLaunch. These are the next phase in the Airbus plan towards a space-based portfolio. There was also included investments in satellite communication companies in; Switzerland called Astrocast, CesiumAstro based in the United States, a Japanese satellite communication company Infostellar and Singapore based Transcelestial.

According to Matthew Costes, the Airbus Ventures partner the company is excited to work together with ZES in this new generation of space electronics and exclusive autonomous vehicles. Airbus also hopes to use this position to expand its reach into the Middle Eastern market covering the Asia Pacific region.