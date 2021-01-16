Russia Adopting Satellite Strategies in LEO

The Russian Space scene might change following a clash among significant parties in the space scene over a virtual meeting. The meeting was a status briefing over coronavirus’s effect on Russian space efforts and proposed industry plans. According to Oleg Dukhovnitskiy, the Head of Russia’s Federal Communications Agency, satellite systems constitutes a large part of government communication systems. He confirms that the ability to communicate is a significant factor in having an excellent working aesthetic.

The pandemic served to show the importance of a well-grounded communication system. Dukhovnitskiy affirms that the pandemic period profoundly affects the running of things and the importance of creating a comprehensive work environment. He explains that satellite communication is the answer to the need to provide information to the public on demand. The Russian administration has many examples to route from, including Siberia, Arctic regions, and the Caucasian areas.

Digital broadcasting in Russia is gradually adopting satellite innovations. According to Oleg Dukhovnitskiy, more than half of the total content available online is supported by satellite technology. However, there is a massive opportunity for Russia to establish its satellite communication network. The country is under a development project that aims to push its communication network capable of providing services to the country’s maritime authorities.

In the discussion, the project Sphera came up. Sphera is a Russian satellite deployment project that plans to have satellite constellations in orbit at a given time. The name was a suggestion from the Russian Space Agency as a classification for all commercial satellites.

Dukhovnitsky accepts that COVID-19 caused significant problems in the nation’s supply chain, becoming a significant hindrance in the satellite adoption strategy. He further advised on the need to resume the program at the same pace before the pandemic began. Dukhovnitskiy also expressed concerns concerning foreign players rising in the market, stating that competitors have the upper hand in developing new satellites. According to Dukhovnitskiy, constellations are the leading cause of problems, especially in Low-Earth Orbit.

However, there are speculations that the industry will come back with more zeal than before. Maritime activities faced a significant decrease this year, but the plans to ensure that there will be no hindrances once the project starts. Dukhovnitskiy expects that the industry will become one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy some time into the future. He affirms that satellite communications systems’ growth is a significant pillar for future Russian endeavours.