Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Twitter Live Stream Free Links

Iron Mike Tyson Boxing Fight today is finally Back!! Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. full fight HD Streaming Here. Are you ready for the Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream?. Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream: How to watch online, start time and more. Yes, we’re actually getting the Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream. After teasing a match in All Elite Wrestling, “Iron” Mike Tyson’s returning to the boxing ring to take on Roy Jones Jr.. And, we’ll just say it and be direct: both are over 50 and their likely ring rust is reason enough to set the bar a little low.

Tyson last dominated boxing in the 1990’s, before biting Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997 proved a cringe-worthy moment for all. Jones was named the best boxer of the 1990s by Ring Magazine, and hasn’t gotten a similar accolade since.

Tyson vs Jones Jr’s card has a bell time of 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28.

It’s going to be streamed online on FITE TV.

But if you can ease your expectations and enjoy the spectacle, you’ll find a way to revel in the actions from the Staples Center in LA.

The undercard has three matches, and only one is truly going to grab the attention of the public. Mostly reviled YouTuber Jake Paul (dubbed “The Problem Child” in promotional material) is taking on ex-NBA start Nate Robinson, in a 6-round match.

Which is exactly the kind of match that should be taking place on this carnival barker-level fight card, where Tyson and Jones Jr. are coming back to fight long after they’ve stepped down.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream:

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in the US

Americans have two main options for where to get a Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream, and both cost $50.

Fite TV is the more well-known site that’s streaming the PPV, and it’s got apps on practically every single streaming device. Fite TV has Roku, Fire TV, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android apps.

You can also get it on TysonOnTriller.com, which has Roku, Fire TV, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android apps.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in the UK

BT Sports is selling Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams for £19.95 a piece on BT Sport Box Office.

Just get prepared to be up all night. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET which translates to 2 a.m. BST.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north pay the same price for Tyson vs Jones Jr. as we do: CAD$49.99. The event streams on Fite TV, and that enables you to watch it on one of a number of streaming devices.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in Australia

In Australia, Kayo is your main point to find a Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream.

On Kayo, the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card costs $59.95 AUD, and includes access to Kayo Sports until Dec. 3.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. fight card

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — WBC Frontline Championship, 8 rounds

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson — Cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan — Light heavyweights, 8 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter — Cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Preliminary card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright — Lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez — Featherweights

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones — Heavyweights

The boxing calendar is full of intriguing fights to close out 2020, but the one that stands out the most isn’t a championship bout. Instead, it’s something of a curiosity, an eight-round exhibition match between two of the sport’s all-time greats: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. They will lace up on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, hasn’t fought since an exhibition match in 2006. He had officially retired from the sport a year prior, capping off a career that saw him win 50 fights (44 by stoppage) and establish himself as one of the most vicious punchers ever in the heavyweight division.

Jones, 51, is a former multi-weight champion and was picked as the “Fighter of the Decade” for the 1990s by the Boxing Writer’s Association of America. He’s never quite been able to bring himself to step away from the ring, having fought professionally as recently as February 2018, when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

The two will fight under exhibition rules that might take the steam out of the event for some viewers. For others, it will be an opportunity to see if two of the best boxers ever can still conjure up some of the magic that made them legends.article source