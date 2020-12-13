aj vs pulev!!~ Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Live Stream Reddit boxing Free

Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Głowacki

Martin Bakole vs Sergei Kuzmin

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Anthony Joshua is set to take on Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev in a world heavyweight title bout this Saturday at a sparsely filled Wembley Arena.

Only around 1,000 fans have been permitted to watch the match in person, meaning nearly all fight fans will be forced to follow the contest from behind a screen.

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, costing £24.95 for the pay-per-view event, with piracy experts warning that the PPV price will see millions of fans turn to free live streams circulating illegally online.

As one of the boxing’s biggest stars, all Anthony Joshua’s fights attract a huge amount of demand. His last fight with Andy Ruiz Jr resulted in a vast number of illegal streams spreading online across social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, as well as in dedicated forums on sites like Reddit.

Searching key words relating to the fight on popular search engines also leads to illegal websites hosting free live streams of the fight.

Data shows that more than 30,000 live streams were removed from the internet, which could have been viewed by hundreds of thousands or potentially millions of people seeking free ways to watch the contest.