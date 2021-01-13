Crackstreams Heat vs 76ers Live Streaming Reddit Free (1/12/21): Watch NBA Basketball 2021 Buffstreams Start time, TV Channel, Schedule Updates

The Philadelphia 76ers took their third-straight loss on Monday night on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. With just nine players healthy and available, the Sixers couldn’t keep up with Atlanta’s fast-paced scoring and found themselves waving the white flag by the third quarter and looking past the Hawks.

Now, the Sixers have a quick turnaround as they’ll play another matchup less than 24 hours after their loss to the Hawks. On Tuesday night, the Sixers are set to play the Miami Heat, who are in a similar situation as Philly.

As COVID-19 tracing keeps a handful of key members of the Heat out, the Sixers will finally face a team that’s nearly as shorthanded as they are if the game holds up. Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn, and KZ Okpala have all been ruled out by Miami for Tuesday night, meaning the Heat will be down at least two starters.

The 76ers aren’t in a much better situation, but they could be if the team gets back its starting point guard, Ben Simmons. Adding Simmons back into the mix with Joel Embiid at least gives the 76ers a better shot of competing against a shorthanded Miami team on Tuesday — if the game holds up and avoids postponement.

Plan on tuning into Tuesday night’s matchup? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

The Miami Heat will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, January 12. The NBA regular-season game between the two Eastern Conference sides is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 13 at 5:30 AM IST). Here’s a look at the Heat vs 76ers team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Heat vs 76ers game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in third place on the Eastern Conference table. Doc Rivers’ side have won seven out of their opening 10 games so far but have now lost two on the trot. The defeats have come mainly due to injuries to key players but either way, the Sixers will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a win on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat are in seventh place on the Conference table with four wins and four defeats from their opening eight games of the NBA season. Erik Spoelstra’s side recorded a close victory against the Washington Wizards on Saturday and will be hoping to improve on their away record on Tuesday.

Heat vs 76ers team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Heat, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic are ruled out of the clash against the Sixers. Kelly Olynyk and Gabe Vincent are listed as probable. Centre Mayers Leonard is questionable for the game on Tuesday.

For the Sixers, Shake Milton and Mike Scott are ruled out for the game. Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz are also out. Ben Simmons is expected to return to the line-up on Tuesday.

Heat vs 76ers prediction and H2H record

The Heat vs 76ers H2H record makes for interesting reading. The Heat still hold the H2H advantage in this fixture with 64 wins while the 76ers have come out victorious in 60 games. Given the injury woes for the Heat, our prediction is a win for the Sixers.