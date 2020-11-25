Cloud API Market Size and Forecast 2026

Cloud API operates as a middleware between systems or applications to ensure communication between these applications efficiently. The APIs are an intermediator that serves as an interface between different software applications and end users. This allows APIs to automatically use programming code to grant access to information and/or functionality between software, without having the developers to learn how the other system works. Through cloud APIs, software engineers can share information exchange much more efficiently throughout the software lifecycle.

For example, retailers with help of cloud API are able to upload sales information on cloud. Further the information is circulated in the entire supply chain within seconds, notifying other end users the need to replenish the items’ details according to the retailer of existing supplies or triggers the manufactures for new supplies. These are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global cloud API market in the coming years.

Rise in digitalization and cloud transformation activities among various industry verticals across the globe are key factors expected to drive the growth of the global cloud API market during the forecast period. Ongoing modernization of existing applications and increase in demand for technologically advanced software and hardware are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the cloud API market.

However, concerns associated with cloud security and applications modification are expected to hinder the growth of the cloud API market to a certain extent. On the contrary, proliferation of cloud native applications among cloud API players across the globe is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global cloud API market during the forecast period.

The cloud API market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and cross-platform APIs. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the cloud API market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA, Inc., Dell, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud API and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global cloud API market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global cloud API industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global cloud API market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• PaaS APIs

• SaaS APIs

• IaaS APIs

• Cross-platform APIs

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• CA, Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• Google Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• SAP SE

• TIBCO Software Inc.

