Latest Ketones Market by Application (Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Supplement Type (Ketone Salts, Ketone Esters, Ketone Oils, Raspberry Ketones)

The Global Ketone Market is estimated to be valued at USD 443 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 640 Million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.3%. This report spread across 153 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the ketone Market:

Perfect Keto (US)

HVMN Inc (US)

BPI Sports (US)

Ketologic (US)

Pruvit (US)

Ketone Aid Inc. (US)

Compound Solution Inc. (US)

Sapien Body (US)

Zhou Nutrition (US)

Know Brainer Foods (US)

Finaflex (US)

ION Labs (US)

Keto & Company (US)

Boli Naturals (US)

Volken Chemicals (India)

Union Pharmpro CompanyLimited (China)

Nutrex Research (US)

Ancient Nutrition (US)

Zenwise Health (US)

Ketond Nutrition LLC (US)

Ketone increasingly finds application in supplements, food & beverages, and cosmetics & personal care products. It is gaining popularity as a popular solution for weight loss. In addition, the exogeneous ketone supplements are projected to enhance the performance of athletes and sportsperson, which makes it a popular alternative among sports enthusiasts as compared to caffeinated energy drinks, which have certain side effects as well.

By supplement type, the ketone market is segmented into ketone salts, ketone esters, ketone oil, and raspberry ketones. The ketone salts segment held the largest market share, in terms of value and volume, in 2018. This segment is projected to witness high growth due to the increasing consumer preferences, as various companies are focusing on marketing their products.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Designation: CXO–45%, Manager–33%, and Executive –22%

By Value Chain: Manufacturers-10%,End-users – 90%

By Region: US – 70%, India – 10%, UK –10%, China – 10%

Competitive Landscape of ketone Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Key Players)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions & Investments

4.3 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships

