Military Antenna Market 2020 : Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

A military antenna is used in naval vessels, armored vehicles, military aircraft, armored aircraft, and military ships to provide accurate tracking, better surveillance, and communication.

is used in naval vessels, armored vehicles, military aircraft, armored aircraft, and military ships to provide accurate tracking, better surveillance, and communication. Military antennas are segmented by type, frequency band, platform, application, and region.

Military antennas are integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. Military antennas have high demand from military, industrial, and commercial applications, which propels the growth of the market.

High defense budget of countries across the world, defense modernization programs, increasing security concerns, rising terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack prone borders, border infiltration, and rise in demand for modern battle equipment are factors fueling the growth of the military antenna market across the world.

Rise in Demand for High Frequency Military Antennas

High-frequency military antennas are largely used as they offer high security & surveillance, incredibly accurate tracking, weapons, ground mapping, and cautioning against aircraft in the way, thus enhancing the security of military systems.

Moreover, an increase in terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations are likely to lead to increased demand for high-frequency military antennas during the forecast period.

Array antennas are the second fastest growing segment of military antennas due to the increasing application of phased array antennas in military aircraft and ships due to its benefits, such as high power and multipurpose applications.

In May 2020, Raytheon Technologies signed a contract with the US Navy to produce spare parts and assembly of array antenna. The company further decided to provide related engineering services to the US Navy.

Some of the restraints of the military antenna market are high maintenance cost, lack of funds, and huge initial investment amounts incurred on research & development activities, besides economic slowdown in European countries.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Military Antenna Market

In terms of region, the global military antenna market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the military antenna market during the forecast period due to increasing demand from countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India.

Economic and security issues, increasing border disputes, increasing terrorist attacks, rising military shipbuilding activities in the region, growing awareness about technological advancements, and rising defense budgets of leading Asia Pacific countries such as South Korea, North Korea, China, Japan, and India, drives the military antenna market in Asia Pacific.

North America holds the second largest share of the military antenna market since most of the companies are based in the region and also due to rising investment of the US government for the development of new infrastructure for military and defense, cellular communication, and satellites.

The military antenna market in Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to growing investment in advanced technology antennas. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Military Antenna Market

The global military antenna market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for military antennas. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global military antenna market include:

Cobham PLC

Harris Corporation

RAMI

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH

Antcom Corporation

Terma A/S

Comrod Communication

Molex LLC

Airgain Inc.

Global Military Antenna Market: Research Scope

Global Military Antenna Market, by Type

Dipole Antennas

Monopole Antennas

Array Antennas

Loop Antennas

Aperture Antennas

Travelling Wave Antennas

Global Military Antenna Market, by Platform

Airborne

Marine

Ground

Global Military Antenna Market, by Application

Communication

Surveillance

SATCOM

Electronic Warfare

Navigation

Telemetry

Global Military Antenna Market, by Frequency Band

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency

Super-high Frequency

Extremely High Frequency

