Structured Cabling Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Structured Cabling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ the global structured cabling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors in the next few years.

Increasing demand for high bandwidth and expansion and modernization of communication infrastructure fueled by economic growth have driven the global structured cabling market.

Growth of IT & telecommunication industry to boost structured cabling market

IT & telecommunication is expected to continue to be the leading segment of the global structured cabling market during the forecast period, due to growing need to facilitate rapid communication and optimized energy consumption. The segment is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Recently, different enterprises have taken initiatives to expand and modernize their communication infrastructure. The industrial end-user segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to increasing penetration of portable computing devices and rising dependency on cloud applications.

North America to continue to hold a leading share of the global market

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the leading share of the global market in 2017, due to concentration of major manufacturers and growth of the IT & telecom industry in the region. Furthermore, the large number of wire and cable shipments to electric utilities in the region is boosting the structured cabling market in North America. The U.S. held a leading share of the North America market in 2017. The market in the country is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the logistics & transportation sector in several countries of Europe is fueling the market in the region. The market in Europe is likely to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rest of Europe held a leading share of the structured cabling market in Europe in 2017.

Demand for structured cabling in Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in China and Japan, due to rapid growth of the IT industry and increasing government expenditure on infrastructure development in these countries. The market in India is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid pace of urbanization and increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings in the country. Increasing initiatives for infrastructure development in Middle East & Africa have promoted growth of several ancillary industries in the region including the structured cabling market. The market in GCC is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to high demand for mechanical and electric components in the sub-region. Brazil is expected to hold a significant share of the structured cabling market in South America throughout the forecast period.

The company profiling of key players operating in the global structured cabling market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and revenues for years from 2015 to 2017. Major players profiled in the report on the global structured cabling market are ABB Ltd., The Cabling Company Group, Belden Inc., CommScope Corning, Inc., Dätwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Legrand, Nexans, Schneider Electric SE, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Several players are introducing technologically advanced products and entering into partnerships with other players owing to the increasing need for infrastructure development.

