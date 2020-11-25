LAN Cable Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

A local area network (LAN) cable is a hardware device that connects peripheral devices such as laptops and computers with routers, modems, and switches.

is a hardware device that connects peripheral devices such as laptops and computers with routers, modems, and switches. LAN cables are used to transfer data from one device to another in the local area network. Ethernet is the most common computer network technology used for local area networks (LAN) and is standardized as IEEE 802.3.

The various types of LAN cable available in the market includes CAT 6 cable, CAT 6A cable, CAT 7 cable, CAT 5E cable, CAT 5 cable, and others, and these are used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

LAN cables offer benefits such as high speed, lower latency, and guaranteed bandwidth.

Rise in Demand for Commercial Applications

The commercial segment is the fastest growing segment of the global LAN cable market.

The rising count of IT & other offices, buildings, malls, and healthcare and retail sector i.e. digitalization of commercial buildings across the world that uses LAN cables to transfer data and control machinery is projected to propel the commercial segment to expand faster during the forecast period.

Furthermore, LAN cables are widely used in different commercial sites to transmit data seamlessly with LAN environments due to enhanced reliability in terms of connection, as compared to traditional networking techniques.

In November 2019, Belden Inc. launched Q4 product line extensions to improve connectivity solutions and cable to speed up installation and reduce the cost. This design is ideal for quick installations which helps the company to expand its product portfolio.

In April 2019, the global leader in LAN cable manufacturing, Hitachi Ltd., launched Drybit category 6A indoor/outdoor plenum-rated cables. This cable is specially designed for wet places and plenum spaces and also supports10 gigabit Ethernet.

High installation costs, 5G in combination with private LTE, and the increasing demand for wireless products are some restraints of the LAN cable market. However, the latest research & development in LAN cables, increasing infrastructure, and construction projects are creating an opportunity for key market players.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79795

Asia Pacific to Lead the LAN Cable Market

In terms of region, the global LAN cable market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the LAN cable market during the forecast period due to increasing demand from countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, North Korea, Australia, and India.

Adoption of new technology, rise in digital developments in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors of the region, increasing number of data centers, and rise in demand for high-speed data transfer in the APAC region is expected to propel the growth of the LAN cable market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

North America holds the second largest share of the LAN cable market due to the technically advanced infrastructure and setting up of new data centers in the region.

The LAN cable market in Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79795

Key Players Operating in the Global LAN Cable Market

The global LAN cable market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for LAN cables. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global LAN cable market include:

Black Box Corporation

Fiberstore

OTSCable.com Co Ltd.

Infinite Electronics International Inc.

Belden Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

DBA Primus Cable

Huzhou Shumai Cable Co., Ltd.

Leoni AG

General Cable Technology Corporation

Prysmian Group

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on LAN Cable Market, Request for a Sample

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79795

Global LAN Cable Market: Research Scope

Global LAN Cable Market, by Type

CAT 6 Cable

CAT 6A Cable

CAT 7 Cable

CAT 5E Cable

CAT 5 Cable

Others

Global LAN Cable Market, by Applications

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com