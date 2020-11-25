Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market 2020 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 | Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem

“

The report titled Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem, Nitriflex, Zeon, Sibur, TAPRATH, Apcotex Industries, Huangshan Hualan Technology, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: High Acrylonitrile Type

General Acrylonitrile Content Type



Market Segmentation by Application: PVC Modification

Automotive

Buildings

Others



The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Overview

1.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Product Scope

1.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 High Acrylonitrile Type

1.2.3 General Acrylonitrile Content Type

1.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 PVC Modification

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Buildings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder as of 2019)

3.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Business

12.1 Omnova Solutions

12.1.1 Omnova Solutions Corporation Information

12.1.2 Omnova Solutions Business Overview

12.1.3 Omnova Solutions Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Omnova Solutions Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.1.5 Omnova Solutions Recent Development

12.2 LANXESS

12.2.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.2.2 LANXESS Business Overview

12.2.3 LANXESS Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 LANXESS Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.2.5 LANXESS Recent Development

12.3 LG Chem

12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.3.3 LG Chem Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LG Chem Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.4 Nitriflex

12.4.1 Nitriflex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nitriflex Business Overview

12.4.3 Nitriflex Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nitriflex Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.4.5 Nitriflex Recent Development

12.5 Zeon

12.5.1 Zeon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zeon Business Overview

12.5.3 Zeon Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Zeon Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.5.5 Zeon Recent Development

12.6 Sibur

12.6.1 Sibur Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sibur Business Overview

12.6.3 Sibur Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sibur Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.6.5 Sibur Recent Development

12.7 TAPRATH

12.7.1 TAPRATH Corporation Information

12.7.2 TAPRATH Business Overview

12.7.3 TAPRATH Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 TAPRATH Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.7.5 TAPRATH Recent Development

12.8 Apcotex Industries

12.8.1 Apcotex Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Apcotex Industries Business Overview

12.8.3 Apcotex Industries Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Apcotex Industries Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.8.5 Apcotex Industries Recent Development

12.9 Huangshan Hualan Technology

12.9.1 Huangshan Hualan Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huangshan Hualan Technology Business Overview

12.9.3 Huangshan Hualan Technology Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huangshan Hualan Technology Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.9.5 Huangshan Hualan Technology Recent Development

12.10 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

12.10.1 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Business Overview

12.10.3 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Products Offered

12.10.5 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Recent Development

13 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder

13.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Distributors List

14.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Trends

15.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Challenges

15.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

