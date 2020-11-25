Electric Grill Market is expected to reach US$ 5.26 Billion in 2027 : Char-Broil, ElectriChef, Cuisinart, Kenyon International and Fire Magic

Indoor Grill Based Electric Grill to continue Dominate the Global Electric Grill Market

According to our latest market study on “Electric Grill Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type (Indoor Grill and Outdoor Grill), End-use (Residential and Commercial), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.26 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

The growing health issues due to smoked and grilled activities are surging the demand for electric grills worldwide, as it is smokeless and mitigates health-related issues such as heart diseases and cancer. With its innovative infrared technology, it limits the harmful impact, which is caused by other types of grills. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as the region is technologically advanced and the manufacturers in the region are highly focused on integrating innovative connected technologies into cooking appliances, which are in line with consumer demand for convenience and saves their time and energy.

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-integrated electric grills are gaining the center stage among wealthy consumers in the region. The electric grills are anticipated to witness an increased demand in the near future in APAC owing to its versatility for indoor and outdoor use and energy-efficient attributes. Additionally, enthusiasm for spicy food in various Asian countries such as India and South Korea is also likely to denote a lucrative growth rate for electric grill market during the forecast period.

North America continues to dominate the global electric grill market

Countries analyzed in the North America electric grill market include the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American population is technologically advanced and has a higher quest for robust technologies with an objective to make life easier. The countries mentioned above are experiencing a rise in residential and commercial infrastructure construction, which is generating substantial demand for advanced kitchen appliances, including grills. In addition, the demand for electrical appliances is growing steadily among the North American population, which is majorly due to the increase in awareness of environmental degradation caused by the burning of gas, coal, or wood. This is leading the population to opt for electrical products, including electric grills. This factor is a crucial driver for the electric grill market in the region. Moreover, the allowance of using Underwriter Laboratory (UL)-listed electric grills in residential areas and in commercial areas is acting as a driving force for the electric grill market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Electric Grill Market Research include:

Char-Broil LLC ElectriChef Cuisinart Kenyon International, Inc. FIRE MAGIC De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l. Roller Grill International S.A.S Taylor Commercial Foodservice, LLC Groupe SEB Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd.

The Electric Grill Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

The report segments the global electric grill market as follows:

By Type

Indoor Grill Outdoor Grill



By End-use

Residential Commercial



The Electric Grill Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

