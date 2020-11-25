VCSEL for Data Communication Market is expected to reach US$ 1,135.68 million in 2027 : Bandwidth10, Broadcom, Hamamatsu Photonics and II-VI Incorporated

Multi-mode VCSELto continue dominate market for data communication

According to our latest market study on “VCSEL for data communication Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast –by Type (Single Mode, Multi-Mode); Material (Gallium Nitride, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, Other), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 284.05 millionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,135.68millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments the market.

The global VCSEL for data communication market comprises numerous companies specializing in broad range of offerings. However, strong presence of companies manufacturing electronics and their subsequent components, as well as parts, in, in Asia has empowered the region to hold the largest share of the overall market. Further, APAC is expected to continue to retain its market leadership in the coming years. In addition, the operation of a large number of manufacturing facilities of consumer electronics, data center, and, and fiber optics-related products across Asia, especially in China, has been contributing to the notable share of the region in the global market.

Request Sample Pages of This Research Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013517/

Certain countries in the rest of world have started rolling-out 5G connectivity, although with a limited coverage. Operators are aggressively upgrading their 5G network coverage, in the Middle East in 2019. The roll-out of 5G services and expansion of 5G networks are expected to boost the demand for VCSELs. Moreover, the region is experiencing growth in its data center market. For instance, in 2019, Microsoft opened two data centers in the Middle East—in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Also, AWS opened a new data center in Bahrain.

COVID-19 Impact on VCSEL for data communication Market

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the electronics value chain will probably be far-reaching—and strongly affecting parties involved with semiconductor industry. COVID-19 is underlining the possible risks and vulnerability of present electronics and semiconductor value chain,thereby challenging the industry to consider altering its global supply chain model. For instance, in APAC, many countries have imposed lockdowns after March 2019 to contain the COVID-19 infection spread; this has paralyzed economic activities throughout the region due to factory shutdown, resulting in suspended manufacturing. In March, factories in Japan contracted at the fastest pacing around a decade, signifying that the world’s third-largest economy is possibly already in recession.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the VCSEL for Data Communication Market Research include:

Bandwidth10 Broadcom, Inc. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. II-VI Incorporated Lumentum Holdings Inc. TRUMPF Ushio America, Inc. VERTILAS GmbH Vertilite Co., Ltd. VI Systems GmbH

The VCSEL for Data Communication Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

The report segments the global VCSEL for data communication market as follows:

By Type

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

By Material

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Indium Phosphide

Others

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

Order a Copy of This Research Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013517/

The VCSEL for Data Communication Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]